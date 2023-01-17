Katelin Sultan

‘WONDER KID’: Katelin Sultan

AT eight years old, Katelin Sultan became the youngest artiste to qualify for the semi-final round of the Chutney Soca Monarch yesterday.

Little Katelin was named among the 30 performers selected for the semi-finals, taking place next week Friday at Screamers, South Haven, and Debe.

In a brief interview with her mother, Kerryann Sultan said this was her daughter’s first attempt at chutney.

“This is the first time Katelin tried singing chutney and we are overjoyed. When she heard the news today she jumped and screamed,” she said.

Katelin will perform her chutney song “Tell Them Ah Ready” written by Visham Mohammed and produced by Maha Studios.

Her mother said, “This song is 100 per cent original. The concept is telling everyone that she is ready for the stage, despite her age. She also paid tribute to the chutney icons, including Guyana chutney singer Terry Gajraj.”

Katelin will be competing against some of the big names in the chutney industry, including her father, Neeshad Sultan.

Her mother said, “It will be hard to manage both my husband and daughter for this competition but for Katelin, it is just the excitement of taking on a new challenge. She is so brave, she just wants to hit the stage and sing. It is not really about winning for her.”

Katelin, who began singing at age six, has won several awards for her performances during the Divali season and place second in last month’s Mahatma Gandhi Charitable Organisation singing competition. She also performed her first parang song last Christmas, her mother said.

Sultan said, “We call her the wonder kid without ever having professional training. She is so brave and talented.”

Following the semi-finals, ten contestants will advance to the final, which will be held on February 4 at San Fernando’s recently renovated Skinner Park.

Promoter Southex issued a statement on Monday announcing the semi-finalists for CSM 2023, as follows:

Ricardo Melville–Daddy Chinee

Narindra Raghubir

Rizaan Ali & Darrion Narine–Riz And Theatrics

Kendal Jaggernauth

Stephon Ramberan

Kerron Tyron Williams–Wackerman

Keith Bishop–Keipalo

Shiva Lakhan

Rick Ramoutar

Joanne Gibson–Queen Voice

Camille Alana Ranjitman–Ranji Baby

Neeshan Sultan

Katelin Sultan

Mario Jitman

Kenneth Supersad

Devanand Gattoo

Ramrajie Prabhoo

Edward Ramdass

Vishnu Ramberan–Vee Ram

Ricky Khandoo

O’Neil Bhajman

Kenneth Salick

Prince Navin Prabhoo

Nigel Gobin

Jairam Dindial

Shazeena Ramsumair–Shazzie

Neval Chatelal

Nihchal Seepersad & Darrion Narine–Trinidad Truth & Theatrics

Avinash Sookraj

The competition will name the 2023 Queen of Chutney Soca and the 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch.

Six Caribbean artistes will be recognised at a special segment of the programme called “Legends & Icons.”

The segment will also include appearances by some of the most well-known figures in Indo-Caribbean music.

