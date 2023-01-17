AT eight years old, Katelin Sultan became the youngest artiste to qualify for the semi-final round of the Chutney Soca Monarch yesterday.
Little Katelin was named among the 30 performers selected for the semi-finals, taking place next week Friday at Screamers, South Haven, and Debe.
In a brief interview with her mother, Kerryann Sultan said this was her daughter’s first attempt at chutney.
“This is the first time Katelin tried singing chutney and we are overjoyed. When she heard the news today she jumped and screamed,” she said.
Katelin will perform her chutney song “Tell Them Ah Ready” written by Visham Mohammed and produced by Maha Studios.
Her mother said, “This song is 100 per cent original. The concept is telling everyone that she is ready for the stage, despite her age. She also paid tribute to the chutney icons, including Guyana chutney singer Terry Gajraj.”
Katelin will be competing against some of the big names in the chutney industry, including her father, Neeshad Sultan.
Her mother said, “It will be hard to manage both my husband and daughter for this competition but for Katelin, it is just the excitement of taking on a new challenge. She is so brave, she just wants to hit the stage and sing. It is not really about winning for her.”
Katelin, who began singing at age six, has won several awards for her performances during the Divali season and place second in last month’s Mahatma Gandhi Charitable Organisation singing competition. She also performed her first parang song last Christmas, her mother said.
Sultan said, “We call her the wonder kid without ever having professional training. She is so brave and talented.”
Following the semi-finals, ten contestants will advance to the final, which will be held on February 4 at San Fernando’s recently renovated Skinner Park.
Promoter Southex issued a statement on Monday announcing the semi-finalists for CSM 2023, as follows:
Ricardo Melville–Daddy Chinee
Narindra Raghubir
Rizaan Ali & Darrion Narine–Riz And Theatrics
Kendal Jaggernauth
Stephon Ramberan
Kerron Tyron Williams–Wackerman
Keith Bishop–Keipalo
Shiva Lakhan
Rick Ramoutar
Joanne Gibson–Queen Voice
Camille Alana Ranjitman–Ranji Baby
Neeshan Sultan
Katelin Sultan
Mario Jitman
Kenneth Supersad
Devanand Gattoo
Ramrajie Prabhoo
Edward Ramdass
Vishnu Ramberan–Vee Ram
Ricky Khandoo
O’Neil Bhajman
Kenneth Salick
Prince Navin Prabhoo
Nigel Gobin
Jairam Dindial
Shazeena Ramsumair–Shazzie
Neval Chatelal
Nihchal Seepersad & Darrion Narine–Trinidad Truth & Theatrics
Avinash Sookraj
The competition will name the 2023 Queen of Chutney Soca and the 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch.
Six Caribbean artistes will be recognised at a special segment of the programme called “Legends & Icons.”
The segment will also include appearances by some of the most well-known figures in Indo-Caribbean music.