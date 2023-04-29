$800,000 legal bill for State

JUSTICE Rolston Nelson’s “provisional fee” to advise the Attorney General on all legal issues arising from the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman $20 million default judgment is approximately $500,000 while Justice Stanley John’s provisional fee is $300,000.
It means that the Government will be spending a minimum of $700,000 to investigate matters relating to this debacle arising from the failure of the State to file a defence and evidence at the trial of the assessment of damages.
This was revealed by Government leader Camille Robinson-Regis, deputising for the Attorney General, in response to a question filed by Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh in the House of Representatives yesterday.
Robinson-Regis said Justice Nelson was retained by the attorney general on all issues relating to the Naipaul-Coolman case and the missing file, including advising on whether the default judgment entered against the State on January 8, 2021, could be set aside or appealed and to appear in Court in respect of this matter; to advise on the merits of any possible appeal of the decision on the assessment of damages dated January 30, 2023, which stand at approximately $20 million, and to appear in Court in respect of this matter and to formulate the terms of reference for an Investigating Team whose terms of reference must include providing recommendations for the efficient operation of the Departments of the Solicitor General and the Chief State Solicitor.
Robinson-Regis said Justice John was appointed by the Attorney General as the lead investigator of this investigating team.