One thousand people have died from the Covid-19 virus in Trinidad and Tobago.
The country hit this grim milestone yesterday, with the deaths of two more people.
The deceased patients were an elderly woman with co-morbidities and a middle-aged man without co-morbidities.
The Ministry of Health reported the latest deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.
For 2021 thus far, 873 people have died from Covid-19.
A total of 127 people died of the virus in 2020.
The death toll remained low in the first three months of 2021, with seven deaths recorded in January, five in February and three in March.
In April, 27 deaths were recorded, which was considered an alarming increase then.
But by May, the death toll had increased even more dramatically, with 326 deaths being recorded that month.
May also saw the most deaths in a single day, with 23 deaths recorded on May 18. The second highest figure in a single day was also recorded in May, with 21 deaths occurring on May 13.
The spike in deaths came amid an increase in Covid-19 cases, which was attributed to the increased activity and mingling of people over the Easter vacation period.
The alarming figures resulted in the Government taking the decision to reimpose restrictions which had previously been lifted, including the complete closure of restaurants and street vending.
But the restrictions seemed to have little effect in June, as new cases continued to increase and the death toll surged yet again.
With the country recording 352 Covid-19 deaths that month, June has been the deadliest month of the pandemic thus far.
Tobago has recorded 31 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccine
effectiveness
The numbers have, however, shown a considerable decrease this month.
A total of 3,561 new cases have been recorded for the month thus far, compared to 6,710 cases recorded in the same timeframe last month.
The death toll has also shown a decrease, with 153 deaths being recorded in the first 20 days of July. In the first 20 days of June, there had been 242 deaths.
Ministry of Health officials have attributed the decrease in new cases and deaths to the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine, which has been said to reduce the risk of severe illness in those who contract the virus.
To date, 262,976 people have received a first dose of the vaccine, with 174,992 people being fully vaccinated.
Yesterday, the ministry reported an additional 156 new cases of the virus—increasing total cases to 36,354 and cases for 2021 so far to 29,204.
There were 24 additional positive cases in Tobago.
Active cases now stand at 5,691 and 29,663 people have recovered from the virus.
A total of 301 positive patients are hospitalised, with 85 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
Five patients are in ICU and 14 in HDU.
Vaccination: To date, 91,844 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 170,932 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and 200 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.