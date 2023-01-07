89 charged with murder in 2022

EIGHTY-NINE people were charged with murder in 2022.
This number stemmed from 75 of the 605 reports of murders last year, as multiple people were charged with one incident.
This represents a solve rate of 12.4 per cent in terms of murders committed last year.
However, the Police Service’s cold case unit also solved at least 40 incidents last year, from murders committed over the last five years, pushing the overall solve rate for 2022 up to 115 reports.
This was the highest number of solved crimes in a given year in the country’s history. The previous record stood at 108.
Head of the T&T Police Service Social and Welfare Association, ASP Gideon Dickson, said the only way to improve the detection rate was if the public cooperated with the police service.
“The honest truth is for us to move forward we have to work together and not in silos.
“This means that the relationship that the TTPS and the citizenry have needs improvement. The officers are already working around the clock and doing their best.
“But citizens need to work with us and take some responsibilities on that community and individual level.
“Things like creating neighbourhood watch groups, and looking out for one another. Things like CCTV cameras being installed and the footage being made available to the police. Things like if you see something, or even know about illegal activities, reach out to the police. We need to be working together to improve our detection rate, and, more importantly, reducing our murder rate.”
Dickson added the use of technology in the bid to fight crime was essential, and the criminal justice system needed to work with ‘more alacrity’ so that the public could have faith in the system, and that perpetrators would be caught and held accountable for their actions in law.
The Express was told that, in 2022, there were 636 homicides reported in this country.
This was confirmed by statistics obtained from the T&T Police Service (TTPS) Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA).
However, from this number, 35 have not been classified as murders.