$.8m, car for tonight’s Dimanche Gras winner

“We are mighty. Trini is in our DNA.”
This boast came from former 2018 Calypso Monarch Helon Francis, who will render “Mighty” at the Dimanche Gras competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, tonight.
Along with 11 competitors, Francis was present for the National Calypso Monarch finalists’ draw for positions at the Hall of Greats, Kaiso House, at the Savannah on Friday.
Before moving to the finals, the competitors passed the “acid test” at the newly refurbished Skinner Park, San Fernando, during Calypso Fiesta.
Francis said he was also “humbled and honoured” ace arranger Leston Paul had expressed an interest in working with him.
Francis, 29, was accompanied by his father, Trevor, and sister, Nekoda Francis.
The Dimanche Gras winner will receive an $800,000 prize and a new car.
Reigning Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons will sing “House Cleaning”, in position one.
Having selected position 12, former 2014 and 2015 calypso monarch Chuck (Roderick Gordon) quipped: “The maths real mathsin’.”