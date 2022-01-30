$8m drug bust in gated community

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob says the police’s $8 million drug bust and arrest of four Chinese nationals are linked to a crackdown on transnational crime.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said the Chinese nationals were arrested after police raided a property at a gated community in Trincity and found more than $8 million in illegal drugs and a quantity of cash.
The arrests were made on Wednesday when police found 12.7 kilogrammes of Ketamine in the building.
Ketamine is a medication doctors use as an anaesthetic to induce loss of consciousness.
Effects include sedation and reduced pain sensation.
Ketamine is also used as a date-rape drug.
Because of the effects of these drugs, victims may find themselves physically helpless, unable to fight against a sexual assault, and unable to remember what happened.
Jacob told the Sunday Express that with this seizure, additional inroads have been made into the human-trafficking ring operating in Trinidad and Tobago, as drugs like this are used to prey on unsuspecting victims.
This seizure comes on the heels of the rescue of 27 Venezuelan women on December 31, 2021, when police busted what they believe to be a human-trafficking ring.
A TTPS release stated yesterday that during an intelligence-led exercise, a search warrant for firearms and ammunition was executed at a residence at Olympia Avenue, Millennium Park, Trincity.
“During a search of the premises, officers allegedly found and seized 201 glass vials, each labelled ‘Ketamin 10% INJ 23ml for Veterinary Use Only’, along with 76 ziploc packets each containing a white crystal-like substance resembling the dangerous drug Ketamine,” the TTPS stated.
The officers also found and seized TT$33,775 currency in polymer notes, 865 Yen, TT$53 currency in cotton notes and a quantity of apparatus.
Trafficking charge
Jaicheng Jiang, 26, was arrested and subsequently charged by PC Gerald, of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), with possession of a dangerous drug, namely Ketamine, for the purpose of trafficking.
It stated that the drugs had an estimated street value of $8,623,300.
On Friday, investigating officers were granted a detention order by Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay at the Arima Court with respect to the seized cash, pending further investigations in accordance with the Proceeds of Crime Act, police said.
Three other Chinese nationals, two men aged 38 and 29, and a 27-year-old woman, who were found at the premises, were also arrested.
Further enquiries revealed they were in the country illegally.
—additional reporting
by Rickie Ramdass