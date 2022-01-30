$8m drug bust in gated community

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob says the police’s $8 million drug bust and arrest of four Chinese nationals are linked to a crackdown on transnational crime.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said the Chinese nationals were arrested after police raided a property at a gated community in Trincity and found more than $8 million in illegal drugs and a quantity of cash.

The arrests were made on Wednesday when police found 12.7 kilogrammes of Ketamine in the building.

Ketamine is a medication doctors use as an anaesthetic to induce loss of consciousness.

Effects include sedation and reduced pain sensation.

Ketamine is also used as a date-rape drug.

Because of the effects of these drugs, victims may find themselves physically helpless, unable to fight against a sexual assault, and unable to remember what happened.

Jacob told the Sunday Express that with this seizure, additional inroads have been made into the human-trafficking ring operating in Trinidad and Tobago, as drugs like this are used to prey on unsuspecting victims.

This seizure comes on the heels of the rescue of 27 Venezuelan women on December 31, 2021, when police busted what they believe to be a human-trafficking ring.

A TTPS release stated yesterday that during an intelligence-led exercise, a search warrant for firearms and ammunition was executed at a residence at Olympia Avenue, Millennium Park, Trincity.

“During a search of the premises, officers allegedly found and seized 201 glass vials, each labelled ‘Ketamin 10% INJ 23ml for Veterinary Use Only’, along with 76 ziploc packets each containing a white crystal-like substance resembling the dangerous drug Ketamine,” the TTPS stated.

The officers also found and seized TT$33,775 currency in polymer notes, 865 Yen, TT$53 currency in cotton notes and a quantity of apparatus.

Trafficking charge

Jaicheng Jiang, 26, was arrested and subsequently charged by PC Gerald, of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), with possession of a dangerous drug, namely Ketamine, for the purpose of trafficking.

It stated that the drugs had an estimated street value of $8,623,300.

On Friday, investigating officers were granted a detention order by Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay at the Arima Court with respect to the seized cash, pending further investigations in accordance with the Proceeds of Crime Act, police said.

Three other Chinese nationals, two men aged 38 and 29, and a 27-year-old woman, who were found at the premises, were also arrested.

Further enquiries revealed they were in the country illegally.

—additional reporting

by Rickie Ramdass

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

$8m drug bust in gated community

$8m drug bust in gated community

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob says the police’s $8 million drug bust and arrest of four Chinese nationals are linked to a crackdown on transnational crime.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said the Chinese nationals were arrested after police raided a property at a gated community in Trincity and found more than $8 million in illegal drugs and a quantity of cash.

High cost of cremations blamed on virus risks

High cost of cremations blamed on virus risks

The cost of cremations sky-rocketed when the Government banned open-air pyre funerals, citing Covid-19 risks.

Members of the Hindu community especially were in uproar over costs deemed to be exorbitant, and challenged the decision in court.

On January 13, the Office of the Attorney General announced the ban on open-air pyre cremations for Covid-19 corpses had been lifted.

James Girod’s tests of courage

James Girod’s tests of courage

The story made a legendary newspaperman suspend journalism.

“No reporter is to call him!” the late Owen Baptiste had thundered in the Express newsroom that Thursday of May 18, 1989.

On that day, three women and nine men, holding the fate of two young men in their hands, had decided those two lives should end in the service of justice.

WILD SPENDING

WILD SPENDING

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) breached sections of the Procurement Act and facilitated bid rigging and collusion among stakeholders at taxpayers’ expense.

Numerous instances of single-contract agreements approved in excess of the Office of the Commissioner’s delegated authority of $1 million and contracts broken up to bypass the delegated authority of both the Ministerial Tenders Committee and Central Tenders Board were uncovered.

...‘No justification for salaries

...‘No justification for salaries

Several contracted individuals hired by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) were paid exorbitant salaries without any oversight or input from the Chief Personnel Officer.

In fact, some of the individuals were paid higher than a permanent secretary, with their salaries and allowances lacking justification.

Deyalsingh: Sando review after eye surgery mix-up

Deyalsingh: Sando review after eye surgery mix-up

Operating procedures have been reviewed after the wrong eye surgery was performed on 13-year-old Stephan Thomas at the San Fernando General Hospital, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday.

He said the ministry is “actively engaged in learning” from the incident to prevent a recurrence.

Recommended for you