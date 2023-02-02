THE file may have “disappeared” but the records show that attorneys for the State continued to make appearances in the matter in the malicious prosecution claim by nine former accused in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder trial.
While the attorneys failed to file any defence, in the judgment that was delivered on Monday by Master Martha Alexander, it was revealed that attorneys for the State had even made submissions on the quantum to be awarded.
Each of the former accused was seeking $3.5 million in compensation but in the end, just over $2 million each was awarded by the court.
Attorneys for the State had recommended that they each be paid no more than $1.2 million.
Both written and oral submissions were made by those attorneys - Karen Reid Ballantyne and Amrita Ramsook.
In the judgment, Master Alexander said what she found interesting was while it had entered an appearance in the trial before Justice Joan Charles, the State attorneys failed to enter any defence.
This resulted in Justice Charles entering the default judgment on January 8, 2021 and directing that the compensation to be paid be assessed by a Supreme Court Master.
“On November 4, 2022, the assessment commenced, with the claimants seeking compensation in the sum of TT$3.5 million each. The present matter, therefore, was a substantial one that the defendant chose neither to defend nor to call any evidence save to appear at the assessment to be heard on quantum,” the Master wrote.
Later on in her judgment, Master Alexander pointed out that the State attorneys had even presented legal authorities to the court on why each of the freed men should not be allowed to walk away with the $3.5 million they were seeking.
“There was no comparator provided, which approximated the exact length of prosecution and deprivation of liberty, on serious charges, as in the present case. For their nine years of failed prosecution, the claimants sought general damages of TT$3.5 million each; whilst the defendant recommended that each be paid TT$1.2 million.
“The court was particularly interested in the defendant’s rationale for its suggested quantum, as the claimants had led evidence on which they sought to justify their substantial claims but the defendant did not.
“However, counsel for the defendant provided comparators on the low end of the spectrum of awards, without making any comparative justifications for the suggested individual awards.
“Further, the factual context of the defendant’s comparators were so obviously distinguishable that it was difficult to find any comparative relevance,” the judgment stated.
The Master stated that the authorities presented to the court by the State attorneys was “misaligned” with the facts of the case and provided little use to the court.
It went on to add that the court had to express that parties had to be mindful and respectful to the time and resources of the court and not provide all possible cases they could find that reflected the awards they want from the court.
“It is an exercise in futility by attorneys if they provide comparators that are so obviously misaligned with the present facts or the cause of action so as not to be acceptable comparators.
“It requires the court to spend its time pointing out to attorneys, who ought to know better, the lack of equivalence and relevance of certain suggested cases in assisting with its award,” said the Master.