9 more Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported nine more deaths linked to Covid-19, increasing Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 1,311.
According to the ministry’s clinical update yesterday, the deaths were as follows:
lone elderly male with co-morbidities
ltwo elderly females with co-morbidities
lthree middle-aged males with co-morbidities
ltwo middle-aged females with co-morbidities
lone elderly male without co-morbidities
Covid-19 deaths for 2021 thus far now stand at 1,184.
For the first two days of September, 20 people have died of the virus.
Thirteen of the deceased patients were elderly, while seven were middle-aged.
Of the deaths, 17 patients had pre-existing medical conditions.
The ministry also reported 104 additional Covid-19 cases yesterday, pushing total cases since the pandemic began to 45,061.
T&T’s active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 4,050.
There have been 37,911 positive cases of the virus this year so far, and 214 cases in the last two days.
A total of 264 positive patients are currently hospitalised across nine public health facilities.
Of the 53 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, ten are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and seven are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Six positive patients are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
Vaccination: To date, 119,693 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine; 365,486 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine; 28,270 have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; and 2,917 have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There are now 404,221 fully vaccinated people.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the final dose of a World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved vaccine or vaccination combination.