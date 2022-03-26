9 secondary school pupils die by suicide

Nine secondary school pupils who were clinically diagnosed with depression have died by suicide in the last three years.
And a total of 63 pupils at the secondary school level and 22 at the primary school level, who were also clinically diagnosed as being depressed, have died but the period of time was not given yesterday by Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Avinash Singh, who was speaking at a Joint Select Committee on Social Services and Public Administration.
Singh called for vacancies within the Ministry of Education’s Student Support Services Division (SSSD) to be filled with urgency.
“The sad statistics that we have lost nine secondary school students in the last three years, if this is not critical enough for whatever mechanism to be employed to have these vacancies filled to at least give students the fighting chance, I want to indicate that we really need to do better in terms of getting the Teaching Service Commission and all the Services Commissions to understand that one child’s loss is too much,” he said.
“And we need to do everything in our authority and power to ensure that we don’t blame the death of a child due to suicide to being short-staffed or having no personnel in certain schools and certain districts,” he added.
Singh also indicated that, according to written submissions by the SSSD, this country lost a total of 63 pupils at the secondary school level and 22 at the primary school level, who were clinically diagnosed as being depressed.
He said the submissions also noted that more female pupils than males were diagnosed with clinical depression between 2020 and 2021.
The JSC yesterday enquired into the mental health and psychological services available to the population during the Covid-19 pandemic, with specific focus on measures to curb substance abuse and suicide.
Effective intervention
Responding to questions from JSC chairman Paul Richards, the Ministry of Education’s acting Chief Education Officer Lisa Henry-David indicated that there were currently 228 vacancies within SSSD.
Asked if the current staff complement was sufficient to support the SSSD’s workload, she said:
“Clearly we do not have the staffing that we would like to have, however, the staff that is currently attached to the Ministry tries their very best in terms of the programmes, in terms of sharing resources, in terms of doing group work.”
Henry-David said there were currently 236 personnel within the Guidance and Counselling Unit of the SSSD, 127 in the Social Work Unit, and 24 psychologists.
This prompted Richards to ask how the SSSD was completing a “modicum of effective intervention” given its increased workload due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that it was almost 50 per cent short of its workforce complement.
Henry-David responded that because of the concern for children, the SSSD continued to work with what it had and did not throw its hands up in the air.
“We concentrate our services on the most vulnerable, we provide generalised services at the individual class level so they would develop pro-grammes. The fact that we have been in the pandemic and we have now moved a lot of services online, it gives us the opportunity, for example, to provide recorded sessions for our children, which can be administered. And we use everyone in the system, so the teachers are the first line of contact with our children and they would be able to do referrals where necessary. They would be able to alert the personnel at the district level as to where or which children are in most need, so that we would be able to target them,” she said.
Richard interjected that his question was not meant in any way to impugn the Division’s commitment, as they were “clearly a very committed group”.
“But in terms of any organisational structure, if you are down by half of your human resource, you cannot operate effectively,” he pointed out.