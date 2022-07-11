$900 testing for ‘monkeypox’

ALTHOUGH the virus has not yet shown up in Trinidad and Tobago but is now present in the region, St Augustine Medical Laboratory has begun public testing for monkeypox at a cost of $900.
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to show signs of slowing but remains ongoing, the nation and region have been placed on alert for another viral zoonotic disease.
Venezuela detected its first case on June 12, while Jamaica reported its first confirmed case on July 5.
Covid-19 was also stated to have been a zoonotic disease, transmitted from animals to humans and became a pandemic in March 2020. It is believed to have emerged from the wet markets of China’s Wuhan district, known for ‘exotic’ and sometimes endangered wild meat.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox occurs “primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions”.
Belonging to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae, the virus has been raised as a serious concern by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. The WHO last week “confirmed the global outbreak of monkeypox has grown to more than 6,000 cases, with 80 per cent in European countries”, its website stated, adding that infections had been detected in 58 countries and its World in Data lists 7,075 confirmed cases worldwide. St Augustine Labs stated on its Facebook page last Friday that RT-PCR tests were available with same-day results
“Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is the preferred laboratory test given its accuracy and sensitivity,” the facility stated.
“For this, optimal diagnostic samples for monkeypox are from skin lesions. Lesion samples must be stored in a dry, sterile tube (viral transport media) and kept cold.”
PCR testing was also the “gold” standard of Covid-19 detection but testing rates have declined as daily infections continue to show signs of slowing.
T&T taking proactive approach
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram has assured the country that a proactive approach is being taken, which includes screening and security responses at all borders and ports of entry into T&T. A medical response is also being prepared, including the training of all relevant personnel. The WHO has said it will reconvene its panel of experts on or before July 18, to address the threat and possibly determine whether it presents a public health emergency of international concern.
T&T’s Health Ministry is currently discussing the acquisition of monkeypox vaccines with the Pan-American Health Organisation and the US Centers for Disease Control.
Parasram has said the Health Ministry is in talks with the to acquire supplies of the vaccine for T&T. Deyalsingh said last month the Caura Hospital, which became a Covid-19 treatment facility, had also been designated as a monkeypox treatment site if needed.
PAHO has said mass vaccination against monkeypox was not required nor recommended but it recommends that immunisation be offered only to close contacts of confirmed cases. See Page 18
• Monkeypox is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.
• It is described by the WHO as “usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Severe cases can occur. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3–6per cent”.
• Infection typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. The WHO noted that the clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection which was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. It stated that an antiviral agent that was developed for the treatment of smallpox has also been licensed for the treatment of monkeypox.
• “Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness,” the WHO has said.
The Jamaica Gleaner reported at the weekend that a man confirmed with the virus had escaped the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon but by early Saturday afternoon, was back in isolation.