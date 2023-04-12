$900m final judgment against Piarco airport trio

A relative of one of the two men killed along the Churchill-­Roosevelt Highway in Piarco, on Monday night, heard the gunshots that ended their lives and saw the vehicle they were in pull to the side of the road.

The dead men are Shamba Chan­dler, a resident of Maracas/St Joseph and Mt D’Or Road, Champs Fleurs, and Carlsbury Lewis, also known as “Berry”, of Mo­hammed Street, St Augustine.