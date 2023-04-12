$900m final judgment against Piarco airport trio

Steve Ferguson

Former government minister Brian Kuei Tung and businessmen Steve Ferguson and Raul Gutierrez Jr will be called upon to pay the Trinidad and Tobago Government TT$900 million (US$132.5 million) in damages, according to the final judgment of the Piarco Airport civil asset forfeiture case that took place in Miami last month.

The motion for the entry of the final judgment comes up before Judge Diaz on April 20.

Brian Kuei Tung

Former minister: Brian Kuei Tung

The Express yesterday obtained the three-page final judgment which will be considered by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Reemberto Diaz.

The jury, on March 29, had concluded that the three defendants—Kuei Tung, Ferguson and Gutierrez Jr (the former principal of Calmaquip Engineering Corporation which provided specialised equipment at the airport)—were liable for US$32,385,988 in damages suffered by the Republic of T&T.

The jury also granted the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act claims made by the State, which trebled the damages.

Judge Diaz’s final judgment stated “US$97,157,964 constitutes treble damages of the jury verdict amount US$32,38,988)”.

Diaz also added pre-judgment interest, stating: “US$38,906,164.65, minus US$3,565,010 which constitutes set-off from paid settlements and restitution to plaintiff” and concluded, “For a total judgment amount of “US$132,499,118.65) for which let execution issue.”

According to the judge, “The final judgment amount will continue to bear interest at the legal rate of interest, beginning on the day following the entry of this final judgment, through and including the date on which defendants (Ferguson, Kuei Tung and Gutierrez Jr) satisfy the final judgment amount.”

Diaz also instructed in his ­final judgment that the three defendants “shall each complete under oath Florida Rule of Civil Procedure Form 1.977 (fact information sheet) including all required attachments, and serve it on the plaintiff judgment creditor’s attorney within 45 days from the date of this final judgment unless the final judgment is satisfied or post-judgment discovery is stayed”.

The defendants were reminded by Judge Diaz that the court retained jurisdiction over this matter and was entitled to “enter further orders or judgment that are proper, including, without limitation, awarding such attorney’s fees and costs as plaintiff may be entitled to pursuant to any timely-filed motion”.

The 19-year-old case involved the State vs Birk Hillman Consultants, Inc, et al, in the Circuit Court in and for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Case No 04-11813 CA 30 (the “Piarco Miami Civil Lawsuit”).

Case

background

Last month, former attorney general, now Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi was the corporate representative of Trinidad and Tobago in the Piarco Miami civil lawsuit that lasted close to one month.

On March 29, moments after the verdict in the case, Al-Rawi expressed delight and said it was a victory for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

The matter brought to conclusion 19 years of litigation, in which Trinidadian defendants faced a court and for the first time, a decision on liability has been made in the Piarco airport corruption matter.

Prior to the case beginning, Kuei Tung and others had argued that it was compromised because of the current attorney general’s apparent conflict of interest, leading to AG Reginald Armour being disqualified from participating as attorney general and representative of the Trinidad and Tobago Government in the case.

Al-Rawi, who had pursued the case when he became AG in 2015, resumed control over the case and was also called as a witness in the matter.

