97 new Covid cases emerge

After several weeks of relatively low numbers of new Covid-19 cases being recorded daily, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 97 new cases yesterday.
For the past two weeks, daily reports from the Ministry of Health have seen no more than 50 new cases being reported each day, with some days producing below 20 new positive test results, and two days (November 9 and November 2) where no new cases were recorded.
The ministry reported the 97 new cases in its daily update yesterday, from which it said 46 came from a cluster within the prison system.
The ministry said the samples were taken between November 11 and November 13.
During a news conference last week Saturday, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds noted that there has been a virtual plateau of cases, with a slow decline in the average number of new cases reported daily.
At the time, he said the average new daily cases was 20, and he expressed hope there would continue to be a downward trend.
However, Hinds noted then that the country was at the end of the two-week period since certain restrictions were relaxed, and said the numbers would reflect the effect of those changes.
Among the relaxed measures was the reopening of beaches, churches, gyms and casinos, as well as the public service returning to work at full capacity.
Last week, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also gave the green light for restaurants to reopen for dine-in services and cinemas to reopen and serve food.
The 97 new cases bring the country’s active case load to 592.
Additionally, another Covid-19 death was reported yesterday, breaking a nine-day streak of no new deaths.
The last death that had been reported prior to this occurred on November 5.
The total number of Covid deaths is now 112.
In its daily update, the ministry said the patient was a man with pre-existing conditions.
The ministry’s daily updates track the status of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago since the first positive case was recorded locally on March 12.
The total number of positive cases, since March, is 6,077 people.
There are currently 39 patients in hospital and 432 people in home self-isolation, while seven people have been discharged from public health facilities.
Occupancy at State quarantine facilities is now at 293 people, with 24 people in step-down facilities.
A total of 5,373 patients have recovered, 23 of whom were reported yesterday as recovered community cases.
Twenty-six patients are being treated at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, four of whom are in the ICU and one in the HDU.
There are now 11 Covid-19 patients at the Caura Hospital, one person is being treated at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort, and one patient is at the St Ann’s Hospital.
There are also 18 people at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility (step-down), while six are at The University of the West Indies in Debe.
To date, a total of 34,701 people have been tested by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) and The UWI testing sites.