BARRY Padarath is a dad.
Padarath is the father of a three month old baby girl, Sejal Lara Padarath.
On Sunday the traditional Hindu Barahee, or welcoming ceremony of a child, under the theme “Ballerina Girl”, was held at his grandmother’s house in Couva.
It was attended by close family members and friends.
Amidst the celebrations, Padarath answered questions about his new family in a brief telephone interview.
The Princes Town Member of Parliament gushed about being a new father and enjoying every moment with his new bundle of joy.
“It’s been a tremendous experience being a new father. Being a member of parliament and a person in public life I also have a responsibility to my daughter. While this is a very joyous occasion I chose to include very few family members and colleagues. I have received tremendous support from my colleagues and well-wishers from my constituency.
Padarath said that little Sejal is already a “daddy’s girl” and she is the splitting image of him.
“I’ll tell you this, the first words that came out of my mouth when I was handed the baby were ‘This is me’. She looks exactly like me. I could have seen that in all of her features”.
He said that the parental experience has been very emotional and gratifying for him.
“I lost my father when I was very young. I am an only child. This experience has been a very gratifying one personally. I have had many academic and professional accomplishments but nothing really surpasses this of being a father today”, he said. “Even though I have my commitments to my office and my job as a Parliamentarian, even up to yesterday I made sure that I put her to bed and tuck her in. There is a special father-daughter bond that is there. There is a love that I cannot explain. She is definitely a daddy’s girl. This is how she is to me. My life, my joy, everything that I do publicly or privately. I have a goal that I want a better country for her. That is why I do what I do”, he said.
Photos of Padarath holding and dancing with his baby circulated on social media, raising questions about the mother of the child.
“The baby’s mom lives abroad. We have an understanding. I have no intention of playing out my child’s life in the public domain. I am the public official. She is not. She did not ask for this. So I have no intention of playing her life out in the public domain. For safety and security reasons I will not go into it. We are in silly season, and I also acknowledge the high crime rates in this country. Now there is some level of public interest in the baby and my life in particular, I would rather not go into details and put her at a security risk”, he said.
Padarath said the he hoped that people will not twist his family life to “score cheap political points”.
“I noticed there are ministers of Government (with children) and there is no outcry to explain, or to acknowledge them. I have no intention of answering questions. Once it does not affect my ability to function as an MP. I will continue to represent the people of princes town as long as they will have me. I really hope that people will not use this as an opportunity to score cheap political points, or to bring me or my family in disrepute”.
I faced the firing squad from some members of the population and I think I have weathered that storm. Today is another step in my life, I have gone into family life. I understand my responsibility first and foremost to this child.
Padarath said thanks to his thousands of supporters and well-wishers.
“This child will be my legacy”, he said.
“Regardless who says what and whatever comments may be made, the baby is an innocent life. She has brought a tremendous amount of job to me."