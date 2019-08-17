A 22-year-old man who was stabbed in a bar brawl in Siparia died on Saturday.
Darryl Seepersad, of Quarry Road, was liming with friends at a bar located along Coora Road when there was an argument at around 2am.
Police said the men began fighting and Seepersad was stabbed in the chest and abdomen with a broken glass.
He collapsed in the parking lot of the bar.
Another man was wounded in the fracas.
Police said Seepersad and the wounded man were taken to the Siparia Health Facility.
Seepersad died while undergoing treatment.
The other man was taken the San Fernando General Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Police are now searching for the suspect who ran from the scene.