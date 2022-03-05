The roll-back of Covid-19 restrictions by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley serves to distract from the “preventable” deaths of the four divers, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
In a statement on the heels of the Prime Minister’s announcement of the ease in Covid restrictions in Parliament yesterday, Persad-Bissessar stated that lifting of the measures was not to benefit citizens, “rather it was a totally self-serving and obscene act to distract from the preventable Paria deaths”.
Persad-Bissessar stated that after being “unexplainably absent” from the public since his return from Doha, Rowley appeared in Parliament to announce the sudden roll-back of Covid-19 restrictions, including putting his “ill-conceived” mandatory vaccination policy on hold.
‘Attempt to deflect’
“In light of the public condemnation of the Government’s and Paria’s handling of the deaths of four subsea divers, one wonders if this was nothing more than an attempt to deflect from the disaster.
“Notably, the Prime Minister is yet to speak publicly on this matter,” stated Persad-Bissessar.
She further stated that in making the announcements, Rowley disregarded the findings of his own Committee into the management of Covid-19 which proved that the Ministry of Health’s “Covid-19 propaganda team” was misleading the country for two years.
The former prime minister noted that the Government’s own Covid-19 report outlined numerous serious issues including overworked staff, shortages of critical drugs, a lack of crucial data and an absence of a comprehensive ICU policy.
Most notably, she stated, the Committee stressed their inability to properly interview medical personnel other than those selected by the Ministry of Health.
“Incredibly, Rowley feels none of these issues are cause for concern,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar said what remains clear is that Rowley’s inaction in making changes to the Health Ministry’s “propaganda team” .
She said the hospital occupancy rates are not down due to any success that can be attributed to the Health Ministry but rather due to the extreme fear and lack of confidence in the management of these hospitals.
“People do not believe they will receive proper treatment after reading the Seemungal report and are seeking treatment privately rather than suffering at State facilities,” she stated.
“The critical question that must be asked now is will Rowley ignore the findings of the investigation into the Paria fuel disaster as he is ignoring the special Covid-19 report?” stated Persad-Bissessar.