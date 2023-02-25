A big mess in Guaya

Nearly two weeks since a leaking ten-inch Heritage pipeline was reported in Guayaguayare, residents say the pungent scent of gas still lingers within its surrounding communities, now posing a threat to health and safety.
The leakage discovered on February 11 was located in a heavily forested area adjacent to the rural settlement of Ferrier Circular. According to the Heritage Petroleum Company, the leaking line was repaired on the following day (February 12).
But 11 days later, residents told the Express that they were concerned, many in fear of falling ill as a result of an “unbearable,” smell of oil within the lower Ferrier Circular region.
“I got up early this morning because I am tossing and turning and smelling this thing in your home. I had difficulty opening my eyes. I said what is this, it feels like a gas station in your house,” Resident Bernadette Funrose (president of the Guayaguayare/ Mayaro Fisherfolks Association) told the Express on Thursday.
Funrose said she believed the clean-up operations at the site were not given urgency by Heritage. In addition, she said, the community had not been properly addressed in the wake of the spill, many inferring on the clean-up’s progress based on the passage of machinery and vehicles in and out of the area.
“...We are almost at the end of February and that should have been dealt with because they said it was a small oil spill...It is really an issue. Honestly I think they have taken it too lightly. We knew from the news there was a small oil spill that would be dealt with in a matter of days.”
“All I am saying is that what should have been done is to come and ask the resident and have a meeting with us and keep us informed of what is happening in our community. We saw one tractor and a couple days later another, then an escalator and then a truck pulling oil. People have to live. You expect proper measures to be taken. I think the Guayaguayare people could understand this could have escalated into something horrific. You know what it is to not be given information and you just have to be watching and guessing?” she said.
Frustrated residents on Thursday attended a meeting convened by Member of Parliament Rushton Paray, to voice their concerns over the spill’s residual effects on the community’s most vulnerable. Footage of the meeting was shared with the Express.
“I am getting the smell of that oil inside my bedroom When I opened by bedroom this morning it was terrifying. We have to be very, very careful with that,” said one resident.
“My four-year-old son, he has bad asthma, usually he gets attacks every few months now daily he is wheezing, right now he is home and wheezing getting up two three am in the morning seeing your son unable to breathe panting for ait that is a horrible thing no parent wants for their child. I don’t have a transport, how am I going to get my child to the hospital?” another said.
Another said, “What about the farmers, what about the hunters, what about the animals themselves who cannot come to the river to drink water. How will that affect us five or six years down the road? What will heritage do to ease the frustrations of our farmers whose crops are considered destroyed?”
Paray has since called for a comprehensive clean up strategy, noting the potential medical and environmental concerns of the spill.
In a statement on Thursday evening, he noted that while a team had been dispatched to address the situation, clean-up operations were hampered by a lack of access roads to the spill site.
In response to residents’ concerns over the strong smells, he asked that Heritage provide a completed air quality report as well as an environmental impact report from the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).
“Paray asked that Heritage Petroleum provide a completed Air Quality Report, an Environmental report from the IMA on the impact to the watercourse where there was some spill-over, the repurposing of the Guaya Health Facility to a 24 Hour Accident and Emergency Department to facilitate any health impact to the residents of the area until the situation is resolved, full standby ambulance service to Mayaro/Sangre Grande Hospital, a comprehensive communication strategy to keep the Office of the MP and the Village Council updated, a single point of contact for all claims of damages by residents, and an estimated date of the end of clean-up operations when villagers’ lives can return to normal,” the release said.
On Thursday morning, Heritage stated that the sole source of the identified leak was repaired and that subsequent checks of the line had revealed no further leaks.
It said, it was notified on Sunday of complaints about an odour in the area. Representatives from its Health, Safety and Environment department had conducted air quality tests as a result. Heritage said that no harmful emissions were detected but added that air quality continues to be monitored in the area.
“Heritage and its contractors are working assiduously to remove the residual oil from the forested area. Members of the community have been hired by the contractor to help expedite the clean-up and restoration work. Moreover, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) continue to be updated on an ongoing basis,” Heritage stated in a release.