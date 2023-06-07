A big waste

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says the $3.4 million spent on the two-day regional crime symposium was a waste of taxpayers’ money as crime continues unabated in Trinidad and Tobago.
Speaking at a United National Congress (UNC) meeting at the Rio Claro East Secondary School on Monday, Moonilal noted the written response the Government provided in the Parliament on Monday detailing the cost breakdown of the symposium which was held from April 17 and 18, at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel, Port of Spain.
Moonilal pointed out that $400,000 was spent on food for the two days.
“Four hundred thousand to eat food for two days. What food is that they eating? What they doing? They wolfing down lobster? Guzzling down whisky? And while that happening they robbing people outside,” he said.
Moonilal said the one that “take the cake” was $800,000 spent on set design, signage and banners. “These people spend $800,000 for two days only for banner and putting up sign- exit, entrance, male, female. That is what they spend money on,” he said.
Also noting that photography services cost $200,000, he quipped as the audience laughed: “$200,000 to take Rowley picture? He should pay them to take he picture!”
“They spent in excess of $3.5 million for a two-day symposium on crime in which nothing happened, nothing come out and people still being robbed, burglarised, raped, home invasion, murder, every single day, every single night, wasted taxpayers’ money,” he said.
Money is being wasted while the country suffers with poor infrastructure, joblessness and economic collapse, Moonilal said, adding that National Security has “collapsed” under National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
Under the United National Congress (UNC) government, Damen vessels were bought for the Coast Guard.
“All of them park, two I think, in Santo Domingo under suspicious circumstances. They crash somewhere in the ocean and they drag them to Santo Domingo,” he said.
Hinds sleeping
Moonilal also expressed concern about a Venezuelan migrant’s allegations that she was beaten and raped at the Heliport in Chaguaramas.
“A migrant 21-year-old is making an allegation that she was raped and beaten in a facility by Coast Guard officers...There is a real risk that the alleged victim can be deported, they can abduct her like (firearms dealer) Brent Thomas, send she back from where she come from and all investigation and case fall down,” Moonilal argued.
Minister Camille Robinson-Regis on Monday said in Parliament that the woman will not be deported .
Moonilal also raised an alarm over a missing assault rifle (an Israeli-made Galil) from the Support and Service Battalion of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment in Chaguaramas.
“Can you imagine a gun gone missing? So what happen? This gun walk out the Defence Force compound? A rifle that fires 30 bullets in three seconds is now in the hands of criminal elements. That happens under Fitzgerald Hinds when he’s sleeping away!” Moonilal said.
People are fed up in Trinidad and Tobago with the Government and some are outraged, he said.
“When I walk the streets, I go to the mall, I go here and there, everybody come up, I don’t know if they want to beat me, too. People come up to me like they want to eat me alive, they say ‘man what you doing, you have to work hard to get Rowley out of there!’” he said.
He said on Sunday, in his Oropouche East constituency, a 77-year-old woman was the victim of a home invasion.