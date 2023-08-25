A bright star shines no more

NATIONAL scholarship winner, exemplary Central Bank employee, an avid footballer, a bright star that burned too briefly and a devoted newly-wed husband.
As loved ones combed through their treasured memories of 33-year-old Darren Nandlal at his funeral last week, these were only a few ways to describe a man who gave only love to everyone and protected everything he held dear.
When three armed men entered his home on the night of August 10 to kill, Nandlal sacrificed his life and protected his wife, whom he had wed only four months ago.
Nandlal had returned from his workplace at the Central Bank in Port of Spain and was resting, when he awoke to defend his wife from the gunmen.
As he opened a door to a bedroom, a single gunshot rang out, which struck him in the head. Nandlal slumped to the floor and died. As the armed man turned the gun on the wife, the firearm jammed and the three intruders fled the house.
The motive for the killing, and who hired them to kill, remains a mystery to his family and to the homicide detectives assigned to investigate.
Three men detained by police in San Raphael, Brazil Village, an hour after the killing were released pending further investigations, a senior homicide detective told the Express.
Pure joy
Nandlal’s funeral was held a week after his death, at his family’s home in the community of Korea Village in Carapichaima which had raised him.
As his loved ones reflected on Nandlal’s life, they spoke of him only in glowing terms. One of his cousins, Anil Bhagwandeen, said Nandlal had loved his wife since a teenager.
Bhagwandeen told the gathering, “I remember when he called about his wedding, the joy in his voice was so pure.”
The cousin said they were born one month apart and they lived like brothers, and his earliest memories included Nandlal, playing football together.
They both attended Presentation College in Chaguanas and Nandlal’s brilliance in mathematics shone when at O-Levels. He attained the school’s highest marks in additional mathematics.
Nandlal pursued A-Level studies at Naparima College in San Fernando, where he excelled and was awarded a national scholarship.
At The University of the West Indies, he earned a BSc degree in mathematics, with a minor in statistics and economics.
Bhagwandeen said even with all the academic accolades, he remained humble.
Another cousin, Vyash Nandlal, said Darren loved people dearly, totally, and whole-heartedly.
He spoke of their memories of family time, and his love for hiking, adventure and nature.
Vyash recalled when they hiked across Brasso Seco, near a waterfall they found a lily, which Darren seemed to get lost in its scent.
“We rooted out some, and we planted them at his home here. They bloomed. These are the white lilies that adorn him today,” said Vyash, as he gestured to the coffin heavily draped with flora.
Destined for
greatness
Nandlal’s manager at the Central Bank, Kendall Cuffy, described him as a remarkable individual, who showed dedicated brilliance and unwavering commitment, which made him an asset to his workplace.
“Over the past 11 years, we at the bank have witnessed the extraordinary journey of a man who possessed an insatiable thirst for knowledge and the relentless pursuit of excellence.
“From the very beginning when he joined the Central Bank straight out of university as a national scholarship winner, it was evident that Darren was destined for greatness,” said Cuffy.
Nandlal was assigned first to the bank’s Financial Institutions Supervisions Department for one year, then was assigned to the position of financial examiner one.
He completed his Master’s degree in the field of international finance at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business and, in March 2019, he was promoted to the position of financial examiner two, which he held until his passing.
“He was resourceful, reliable and resilient, and handled the pressures of the job with a smile,” said Cuffy.
“He was a beacon of compassion, kindness and humility, affable and possessed the warmth that could light up a room. His infectious smile brought a sense of calm.
“He was the resident ‘Mr Bollywood’, as we would call him sometimes in the office. Always well-dressed with his neat haircut and clean-shaven face,” he said.
Nandlal was also remembered as a trusted friend and colleague, a mentor to the bank’s interns, even up to the day of his passing.
Cuffy recalled that earlier that fateful day, Nandlal had cheered on his protege who had completed the vacation internship programme.
“As we stand here grappling with the unimaginable, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the darkness that can sometimes lurk in the shadows.
“Darren’s life was tragically cut short, extinguishing a light that burned so brightly. It is a stark reminder that in a world filled with beauty and love, there is also inexplicable cruelty,” said the manager.
Parents’
failure
Officiating pundit Swami Prakashananda offered a reason for the numerous killings plaguing the country, which has marked more murders than days passed in the year.
“We say that this thing should be solved and that the scriptures say that protecting yourself is a valid option. But the criminal who is responsible for this act turned out to be a criminal for a reason.
“When that child was born in the hospital, two parents were supposed to groom and nurture him and make him into a good, viable citizen of this nation. Those two parents failed in their duties.
“If those parents had not failed in those duties, and likewise other parents performed their duties properly, this nation would not be in the state in which it is. Is there anything that can reform that person?
“So what we have is a war between the criminal and the State, people with guns. Killing leads to more killing. Instead of giving society a boon... there is a burden.
“The police, Government and other departments cannot solve this problem. This problem has to be solved by the mother and father who brought that child into this world. If it is not solved there, then this will not go away,” said the swami.
If anyone has information on this case, they can contact police at the Homicide Bureau of Region III at 652-0495, or 800-TIPS; or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station; or through the TTPS mobile app.