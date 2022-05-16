“A bunch of cowards!”

A call has been made for gender-based violence sensitisation to be taught at the primary school level.

Making the call was Sharon Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Sharon Rowley, National Champion of the Spotlight Initiative Trinidad and Tobago, was speaking at a forum titled “Gender-Based Violence and Me, Insights and Solutions from the Youth of the Region” held in conjunction with I CAN and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Tobago last Saturday.