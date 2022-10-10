The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the Scarborough RC School was yesterday up in arms with the Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Education over the breaking down of a fence on the school’s compound to make way for a road for the island’s first Carnival to be held from October 28 to 30.
What is also disturbing to PTA president Keisha Jack is that no consultation took place with school officials, and now parking space on the school’s compound has been reduced as a result.
“There was absolutely no consultation. As a matter of fact, we were astonished upon discovering that the work had commenced on Saturday. School administrators, the members of the board, teachers, parents, no one was consulted,” Jack said.
She said teachers visited the school compound over the weekend to observe the changes made, and also contacted the THA’s Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James on the matter.
“So a couple of the teachers who also visited the school contacted the secretary Mr James and enquired as to what was happening. Mr James indicated to those persons that the school had no option where the project was concerned. We had no say, because the school is located on State lands,” Jack said.
Jack said the situation is nothing short of blatant disrespectful and disregard for the school.
A contractor from Trinidad is conducting the work.
Jack said letters are to be penned to the Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett and James on the matter.
“We find it to be blatantly disrespectful because the least persons could have done is to actually call some sort of meeting and apprise the stakeholders, the parents, whatever of the new developments and, you know, actually have a meeting to get our views, get a consensus and before the construction had actually commenced,” Jack said.
Contacted for comment on the matter, Hackett said: “After conversing with Infrastructure Secretary James, I was notified that the exigencies of the situation required that DIQUD (Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development) operated as quickly as possible and only utilised the school’s compound temporarily this weekend,” Hackett said.