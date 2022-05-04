A CASE FOR COPS: Teacher slaps pupil over 'kiss' claim

“LICKS and violence” ought not to be used as a tool by teachers to discipline pupils.
Apart from it being illegal, corporal punishment can also affect a child psychologically and has the potential to lead them into adopting unhealthy lifestyles and behaviours later on in life.
So said Justice Frank Seepersad yesterday when a lawsuit filed by the mother of a schoolboy at a secondary school in East Trinidad came up for hearing yesterday.
That lawsuit was filed against the Office of the Attorney General and a music teacher at the school after he slapped the boy three times to the face in 2019.
The incident occurred after the boy wrote on a piece of paper that the teacher had kissed a female pupil.
“In this republic, corporal punishment is not permissible under law,” said the judge as he also advocated for a school-violence prevention response plan for educators.
During the hearing, attorney Ebo Jones, who appeared on behalf of the State, said a decision was taken by his client on Monday night to accept liability on behalf of the teacher. Therefore, the matter did not proceed to trial as was scheduled.
However, Jones said the quantum of damages to be paid to the boy is yet to be decided and agreed upon by the parties. Justice Seepersad said if the parties were unable to agree upon the quantum of damages, the matter will be referred to a High Court master for its determination.
In its defence, while the State had accepted the teacher slapped the boy after he had “lost his control”, it had defended his actions saying it was done with reasonable force.
In commending the State for accepting liability, Justice Seepersad made reference to the Children Act, pointing out it prohibited anyone, apart from a parent, from using corporal punishment as a form of discipline.
The judge also made mention of the Teaching Service regulations which set out the duties of a teacher.
“The law is clear: the use of any form of corporal punishment is not permissible in a school setting as a form of discipline, whether or not there was a lack of control,” he said.
The judge suggested the Ministry of Education should consider developing a school-violence prevention and response plan, outlining steps for teachers to follow to deal with certain situations.
“Alarming levels of dysfunction”
While Justice Seepersad acknowledged what he said was “alarming levels of dysfunction” in schools, he said no teacher, regardless of how provoked he or she may feel, should allow themselves to lose control and act in the manner in which the music teacher did.
Children, he said, also enjoyed the same rights in law as adults as he made mention of the recent report on the level of abuse at children’s homes.
Instead of abusing children, the judge said they ought to be nurtured, loved and appropriately disciplined.
“Licks and violence, as a means of correcting disciplinary infractions, has to be curtailed,” he said.
“I am appreciative of the efforts taken to settle the matter. This is important because of the issues that arose and interplay and teachers and students, and ability to engage in disciplinary actions when situations arise in schools,” said the judge.
The claim stated that on June 24, 2019, the boy was among some other pupils who were to write the music exam. Another teacher who was to supervise the examination provided them with pieces of paper for them to indicate whether they had any concerns with the test or the music teacher.
In his witness statement, the boy admitted to writing about the music teacher kissing a female student sometime in the past, but noted this was a rumour that had been circulating in the class.
In spite of it being a rumour, he said he felt it was necessary for someone in authority to be made aware of.
He said he explained to the other teacher why he wrote what he did and was told not to let it happen again and to apologise to the teacher.
The boy said he went to the administrative building to apologise and the teacher began shouting at him, “You have any proof that I kissed her?”
Being afraid of the teacher, the boy said he did not respond.
The teacher then slapped him on both sides of the face while again questioning him as to whether he had any proof that he had kissed the girl.
He said there had been no cause to discipline him at the school in the past and since the incident, he has been afraid to go to school or be assaulted or victimised b-y the school.
Also appearing for the State was attorney Ryan Grant while the boy and his mother were represented by attorney Elvin Cudjoe.