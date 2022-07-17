A case of ‘profit before patients’?

The North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) has issued an advertisement advising that all kidney transplant procedures under the National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) are free of charge.
But is it easy to get it done?
Not according to sources at NOTU, who said patients in need of transplants are faced with a frustrating system and forced to go to the private hospitals for life-saving surgeries performed by the very doctors who work in the public sector.
The issue came to the forefront on the heels of the NCRHA issuing the advertisement.
Questions were raised as to why there was a fundraising concert recently for filmmaker Danielle Dieffenthaller to raise funds for a kidney transplant, when the surgery is free in the public health sector.
In an interview with the Sunday Express, a nephrologist said he is concerned with what is happening at NOTU, as he believes profit before patients is the case.
He said there are hundreds of patients on dialysis in Trinidad and Tobago, and the organ transplant list is very long.
The doctor, who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation, said it cannot be right that when a patient goes to NOTU they face a system riddled with delays, and those who have money are invited to go to the private hospitals.
Conflict of interest
NOTU was opened in 2006 to provide life-saving kidney transplants for patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and has had a number of successful transplants, but something went wrong as the years progressed, the doctor said.
The doctor said the statistics can speak for themselves, as there is a downward trend in the number of transplants performed, even before the Covid-19 pandemic.
He recalled that NOTU was born after many people from T&T, including a former chief medical officer, travelled to Pakistan and other countries to have kidney transplants done and many did not survive.
He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) held a global consultation around this time and expressed concern about the growing trend of “organ tourism”, and governments were urged to put policies in place.
The doctor said when NOTU was established, “all nephrologists knew that if you had a patient, no matter how rich the patient was, the patient had to go through the organ transplant unit to get the transplant”.
He said at present the system is one that frustrates patients, and when a person is fighting to live they will use every cent they have or raise funds to just go private and get it done quickly.
“If you go for a heart bypass and you need that right away and you go to Mount Hope and they frustrate you, wouldn’t you go private if you have insurance?” he asked.
“Is it right that you come to Mount Hope for a transplant and I frustrate you and you cannot get it done, and you go private now and I am the same doctor attending to you—do you think that’s right? If that is not a conflict of interest, I don’t know what is,” he added.
Asked whether the doctors may not be the ones who are “frustrating” the system and it could be just the way the system is set up, he responded that “someone has to be blamed for what is happening. If not the doctor who took an oath to save lives, then who?”
The doctors should be pushing to get this system moving smoothly, and not opening a door to patients to fork out over $100,000 at the private hospitals, he said.
“But why would they do that if they are making money?” he asked.
He said it places poor patients in a predicament because when they try to raise funds to have the transplant done privately, the first thing people ask is why are you raising funds when the procedure is free at NOTU?
“You have an organ transplant unit that is supposed to be doing all the transplants for free in Mount Hope, and all the doctors know that it should not be done privately. Why is it being done privately?” he asked.
Surgery and after-care costs
The doctor said after the surgery is done privately at a high cost, some patients re-enter the public system to seek post-surgery care.
“Before, once you go private you could not come back to the hospital for no medication, no blood tests, but because it’s the same doctor in the hospital now who performed the transplant in the private hospital, he brings you back to clinic now and gives you all the medication and all the follow-up visits free in the public system,” he said.
The doctor said a kidney transplant surgery costs about $150,000 at a private hospital. He said the after-care is also expensive and can run from $200,000 upwards, to ensure the kidney is functioning effectively, as there is a battery of tests to be done and expensive medication to be taken.
He noted that five years ago under Dr Lesley Roberts, NOTU had a successful track record, but after she left the unit went downhill.
The data, he said, should be examined closely, as it would show a decrease in transplants after she left.
Beating around the bush
The doctor said further that there is also an issue with NOTU being moved from under the Ministry of Health to the NCRHA, and at present there is a leadership crisis because there is no one heading NOTU.
He said consultant nephrologist with the NCRHA Dr Shawn Lynch had been assisting with NOTU. In December 2021, there was an advertisement for a new director and a transplant nephrologist, for which Lynch successfully applied.
Lynch headed the unit for a few months, and then left and returned to his consultant post in the Department of Medicine at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), leaving NOTU without a head, he said.
“In the job spec for coordinator it says a minimum of 20 transplants should be done per year,” he said, adding that doctors would be reluctant to fill the post, as it would mean they cannot keep sending patients to the private hospitals, and also because they would have to face the pressure of a system plagued with delays and possible shortage of re-agents, which delays surgeries.
He said the NCRHA is “beating around the bush” with respect to filling the post of transplant nephrologist.
“It’s a whole mess now, I met a guy yesterday who said he is going to go private because you get frustrated when you go to organ transplant—after the third visit you realise this is not making sense, so you go private,” he said.
The doctor said the NOTU is remarkable and can continue to have a record of success if there is a complete overhaul of the system to ensure it can fulfil its purpose of saving lives through transplants.