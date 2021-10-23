‘A close to a painful period in T&T’s history’

Selby Wilson

END OF AN ERA:

Selby Wilson

Even though he was one of the hostages held and beaten during the attempted coup staged by the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen in July 1990, former minister Selby Wilson says he takes no pleasure in Jamaat leader Yasin Abu Bakr’s death.

Bakr collapsed at his home on Thursday night and was taken to hospital, where he was ­declared dead. He was 80 years old.

Wilson told the Sunday Express yesterday that he hoped Bakr had made peace with his God before passing on.

Wilson, who was Minister of Finance at the time, was present in Parliament on the day the insurgents shot their way into the building, killing one of his parliamentary colleagues in the process.

Wilson previously re­called the insurrectionists referring to him as “Mr IMF”, having made the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund for assistance, before slapping him about the head so hard that it affected his hearing, he said.

He was tied up and taunted, and was told he would be thrown through a window of the Red House.

He was held hostage for the duration of the siege, which lasted six days, during which he was given little food and water, and no access to a bathroom.

He referred to the experience as “dehumanising”.

He said he did not believe he would survive the ordeal and wrote a last will while being held captive. But the traumatising experience has not caused him to hate Bakr or rejoice in his death.

“I moved past it a long time ago,” he said.

But he said Bakr’s death represented the end of an era, and a close to a painful period in Trinidad and Tobago’s history.

Since Bakr’s death, there have been mixed reactions from the public, with some praising him as a champion for the poor and defender of the people, and ­others referring to him as a ­tyrant and terrorist.

Wilson said he sees Bakr simply as a man who did what he felt he had to do.

He said it is up to God to judge.

“I believe one should not speak ill of the dead,” Wilson said. “I hope he made peace with God.”

Wilson also sent condolences to Bakr’s family, saying he hoped they are comforted during their time of grief.

Bakr was buried on Friday following a funeral at the Mucurapo mosque.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big increase in police contract payouts from 2016 to 2022

Big increase in police contract payouts from 2016 to 2022

Spending by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on contracts, fees and development programmes for the period 2016-2022 shows a significant increase during the past three years.

Contract employment in 2016 stood at $1,658,925; in 2017 it was $57,330,076; 2018 saw a dip by $3 million to $54,106,522.

Residents give 14-day ‘ultimatum’

Residents give 14-day ‘ultimatum’

Fourteen days.

That is the length of time residents of San Francique, Penal, are giving the Government to respond to their cries for better roads, pipe-borne water and for dealing with flooding.

Or the State will face major protest action.

The residents staged a placard protest at Pluck Road yesterday, calling on Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to commence work on a landslide they say is threatening their homes and livelihoods.

‘A close to a painful period in T&T’s history’

‘A close to a painful period in T&T’s history’

Even though he was one of the hostages held and beaten during the attempted coup staged by the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen in July 1990, former minister Selby Wilson says he takes no pleasure in Jamaat leader Yasin Abu Bakr’s death.

Prison officer held for contraband in bullet-proof vest

Prison officer held for contraband in bullet-proof vest

A PRISON officer with 12 years’ service was arrested by police on Friday night after he was caught allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items into the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca.

The items were found concealed in the officer’s bullet-proof vest after it was examined by his colleagues and officers of the Arouca Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Covid-19 vaccination falls dangerously

Covid-19 vaccination falls dangerously

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is once again urging people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to do so urgently, as they may not be able to receive the care they need should they contract the virus and need to be cared for in the Intensive Care Unit or High Dependency Unit.

Recommended for you