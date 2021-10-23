‘A close to a painful period in T&T’s history’

Even though he was one of the hostages held and beaten during the attempted coup staged by the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen in July 1990, former minister Selby Wilson says he takes no pleasure in Jamaat leader Yasin Abu Bakr’s death.
Bakr collapsed at his home on Thursday night and was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. He was 80 years old.
Wilson told the Sunday Express yesterday that he hoped Bakr had made peace with his God before passing on.
Wilson, who was Minister of Finance at the time, was present in Parliament on the day the insurgents shot their way into the building, killing one of his parliamentary colleagues in the process.
Wilson previously recalled the insurrectionists referring to him as “Mr IMF”, having made the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund for assistance, before slapping him about the head so hard that it affected his hearing, he said.
He was tied up and taunted, and was told he would be thrown through a window of the Red House.
He was held hostage for the duration of the siege, which lasted six days, during which he was given little food and water, and no access to a bathroom.
He referred to the experience as “dehumanising”.
He said he did not believe he would survive the ordeal and wrote a last will while being held captive. But the traumatising experience has not caused him to hate Bakr or rejoice in his death.
“I moved past it a long time ago,” he said.
But he said Bakr’s death represented the end of an era, and a close to a painful period in Trinidad and Tobago’s history.
Since Bakr’s death, there have been mixed reactions from the public, with some praising him as a champion for the poor and defender of the people, and others referring to him as a tyrant and terrorist.
Wilson said he sees Bakr simply as a man who did what he felt he had to do.
He said it is up to God to judge.
“I believe one should not speak ill of the dead,” Wilson said. “I hope he made peace with God.”
Wilson also sent condolences to Bakr’s family, saying he hoped they are comforted during their time of grief.
Bakr was buried on Friday following a funeral at the Mucurapo mosque.