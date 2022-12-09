‘A colossal misstep’ 

THE door has been opened for a possible slew of civil litigation against the State by both former and current prison inmates who were negatively affected by the short-lived appointment of former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar to the High Court Bench in 2017.
Should the multitude of litigation actually be filed in the High Court, it could result in the Office of the Attorney General having to pay millions of dollars in compensation.
While it was previously in contention whether the State was actually culpable of infringing the rights of the affected prison inmates, the Privy Council yesterday ruled that this was in fact so.
The unanimous ruling was delivered by a five-judge panel in an appeal brought by former murder accused Akili Charles.
Months before the appeal was heard however, Charles was killed outside his Diego Martin home.
He was murdered in late July when gunmen emerged from some bushes and opened fire on him and a group of other people, killing Charles on the spot.
With his death the money will now have to be paid to his next of kin.
One of his other lawsuits against the State had resulted in a historical ruling in which it was held that those accused of murder were allowed to apply to High Court judges for bail.
In the latest ruling, Lords Briggs, Kitchin, Hamblen, Burrows and Richards all agreed that Charles was prejudiced when his preliminary enquiry had to be restarted.
The law lords essentially upheld the ruling of Justice Kevin Ramcharan who found in 2020 that Charles was entitled to $275,000 in compensation.
That sum represented $150,000 in legal fees he paid in the new enquiry and an additional $125,000 in vindicatory damages for the additional time he was made to serve behind bars.
The Office of the Attorney General however, had successfully appealed the ruling before a three-judge panel at the local Appeal Court.
Charles was charged alongside his neighbours Chicki Portillo, Kareem Gomez, Levi Joseph, Israel “Arnold” Lara and Anton Cambridge with the murder of Russell Antoine on May 13, 2010. The preliminary enquiry was in progress for a number of years and had reached an advanced stage when Ayers-Caesar was appointed to the Bench in 2017.
But the appointment by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) headed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie sparked controversy after it came to light that Ayers-Caesar had left behind 53 part-heard matters.
This was followed by a media release from the JLSC that those matters had to be restarted.
It also led to Ayers-Caesar “resigning” from the position on April 27, just two weeks after she was appointed.
To date she still has a lawsuit against the JLSC before the courts claiming that she was forced by Archie to tender her resignation to then-President Anthony Carmona.
‘A colossal misstep’
In 2019, two years after the enquiry restarted, Charles was freed by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle after she agreed with his attorneys led by Wayne Sturge, that the State had provided insufficient evidence to have him stand trial on the murder charge.
In yesterday’s ruling written by Lord Hamblen, the judge described the Ayers-Caesar debacle as “a colossal misstep” that led to Charles’s constitutional rights being breached.
“In particular, the State bore responsibility for the ‘colossal misstep’ which resulted in the cutting short of the first preliminary enquiry and the need to start a second preliminary enquiry de novo and the consequential prejudice and unfairness suffered by the appellant. That prejudice was not limited to the refusal of the State to pay the legal fees of the appellant’s counsel of choice,” the judgment read.
It went on to add that at the first enquiry Charles was represented by Sturge who is considered to be “one of the country’s most renowned members of the criminal bar”.
But with the enquiry having to be restarted, Charles found himself in the unfortunate position of having to pay additional legal fees in the second enquiry.
And this was no fault of his own, the law lords held.
They said it was never disputed the State was responsible and at fault for what happened in Charles’s preliminary enquiry.
“Unless it was to be suggested that no arm of the State bore responsibility, which it never has been, then which arm was so responsible did not matter.”
The judgment went on to add that when it came to the right to the protection of the law it should have been obvious that if Ayers-Caesar were to be made a judge, consideration would have had to be given to the cases she left part-heard.
“It also was, or should have been, obvious that unless appropriate steps were taken there was a real risk that all such proceedings would have to be started over de novo (afresh) with the consequences for many defendants. The resulting ‘public outcry’ is entirely understandable.”
“No evidence has been proffered which puts forward a reason for, or a rational explanation of, the decision which was reached. In all the circumstances, the Board considers that it is justifiable to conclude that the ‘colossal misstep was irrational and unreasonable, although the Board would accept that that does not mean that it was arbitrary,” stated the judgment.
The judges also found that Charles had found himself in financial ruins because of the “colossal misstep” since he had little or no means of continuing to pay Sturge, the attorney of his choice, for representation.
At one point Charles was even suicidal, the judgment noted, as “his one shred of hope was dashed” when the enquiry had to be restarted.
The judges held that the only prospect for him if his enquiry restarted was legal aid, and the attorney appointed “would not have been of Mr Sturge’s experience and renown”.
“In all the circumstances, the Board is satisfied that the appellant suffered real and substantial prejudice and that this was caused by the State’s ‘colossal misstep’ and not any choice or decision on his part,” the judgment added.
Charles was represented by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC, Rowan Pennington-Benton, Adam Riley and Ganesh Saroop while Peter Knox KC, and Daniel Goldblatt appeared on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.