A constant state of fear

The 606 murders reported in 2022, as well as increasing numbers of crimes have caused a serious impact on the mental health of Trinidad and Tobago’s population.
The Sunday Express spoke to clinical and counselling psychologist Nidhi Kirpalani who believes the psychological impacts of crime on adults and children are often overlooked in this country.
This includes direct victims of crime as well as indirect victims such as those who know people who were targeted.
Kirpalani argues that the constant flooding of criminal activity and killings on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, are also leaving people emotionally affected.
She explained that there were three types of trauma: acute, chronic and complex.
Acute trauma relates to a singular incident where a person may have experienced or witnessed a criminal act such as theft, murder, rape, assault, or any degree of unlawful and unethical activity.
Chronic trauma is where a person experiences the same type of traumatic incident repeatedly.
Complex trauma occurs when a person experiences different types of traumatic incidents over time.
“If we speak about the brain’s response to trauma, it’s an increased amount of stress hormones that are released into the body in an effort to help a human survive.
“This is the fight/flight/freeze/dissociate response. In daily life this looks like the person who is totally out of it and can’t focus on work or school; the person who is constantly anxious and shaking their legs; or looking over their shoulder; isolating themselves from everyone, such as staying home all the time, or even seeking alcohol and being intoxicated to escape reality and emotions.
“Now doesn’t this sound like how many people in society behave?” she told the Sunday Express in an interview. “Citizens often suffer from anxiety and are hyper-vigilant. Some cannot focus. Others have alcohol dependencies.
“You can just look at the data and see that this country has a high rate of alcohol use and abuse, but we turn our heads away from it under the guise that it’s part of the culture.
“Many people are out treating symptoms without even knowing what disease they have.”
People’s mental health can also affect their physical health.
“The brain shoots out an increased amount of stress hormones which affect physical health.
“The body is only prepared to run, escape and hide from danger. We have high heart rates, lower immune systems, and troublesome digestive systems, and it all bleeds over to other aspects of our lives.
“You will now have younger persons suffering from heart problems, and they don’t know why.
“You will have persons who eat healthily and work out, yet despite their best efforts, they can’t seem to lose weight because they often have high stress which encourages the body to store fat in case of emergency to the danger.
“Their entire unconscious setting is fight or flight,” Kirpalini said.
“And an increase in these stress hormones and an increase in our body’s alert system means that there’s less blood flow to the brain.
“All the blood pumps to the organs for safety. It means we have difficulty learning. Especially after they experience a traumatic incident.
“So for instance, there was a report last year where children in a school in east Port of Spain had to take cover from gunshots. Applying this, it is entirely plausible that many of those children will remain traumatised, and may not be able to function as strongly as they would have prior to this incident,” she added.
In early November, pupils and staff at the Rose Hill RC Primary School in east Port of Spain had to take cover under desks in the classrooms as a volley of gunfire near the school interrupted their classes.
The gunfire was a shootout between gunmen from Argyle Street, Gonzales and Richardson Lane, Laventille.
It lasted almost five minutes and frightened teachers and pupils at the school had to lie down on the floor of their classrooms.
The incident was recorded by a teacher and surfaced on social media two days later.
The video caused national outrage and shock as it showed how schools were being affected by gun violence.
In response, joint police/army patrols have been assigned to the area around Rose Hill.
However, residents of the area told the Sunday Express at the time that such gunshots were “normal” and could be heard day and night.
The normalisation of this trauma, Kirpalani argues, can only lead to further traumas.
“When we talk about children or adults having to live in survival mode, we then know that leads to increased anxiety, stress, depression, anger, fear, isolation, and so on.
“Trinidad has a lot of persons walking around with depression and anxiety, limited safety and protective factors, and poor coping strategies.
“For instance, it is believed that incidents of rape and sexual assault are very high but under-reported as victims don’t come forward for a variety of reasons.
“Particularly, when the victims are males. The reports are deemed ‘hilarious’ or ‘embarrassing’ as if a male should not be affected by acts of crime against their body and against their will. If we look at the statistics of reports of sexual abuse and compare it to the sexual offenders’ list, there is no match.
“There are far more persons committing sexual crimes than are actually listed on the website or imprisoned for such crimes.
“As a therapist, I’m often witness to details of abuse caused by perpetrators who are walking freely among us, and even held in high positions in businesses or communities. There is no socio-economic class that does not experience the pain of crime,” Kirpalani explained.
Band together to
protect children
Former independent Senator and activist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt expressed similar concerns.
Speaking with the Sunday Express, she said adults in this country, women especially, are living in a constant state of fear.
“The psychological impacts of crime in this country are being felt in the population, in how they think, in how they move, in the decisions they take, in the locations they visit.
“You have a hyper-vigilant society as most persons are always looking around them, because either they have been victims in the past, or they know persons who have been victims in the past of crime.
“This is not a normal mental state for individuals to have. And it is almost double for women.
“Over the last few years, the attacks on women, especially young women, are well known and young women have become what I like to call the most endangered species in T&T. They are victims of several criminal acts, including acts of violence, rape, and murder,” Mahabir-Wyatt said.
She suggests that in order to begin “the walk back to a better civilization” there needs to be a focus on the young men of this country.
“As it stands currently there are young men who grow up without the positive influence of adult males, whether it be their father or a general male guardian.
“As a result, they seek this attention from others and are very vulnerable to the attraction of the leaders of gangs. This is because young men growing up need the guidance and companionship of adults.
“And if the only ones that are available are of criminal nature, then it’s going to lead to increases in criminal activities in this country.
“And as these children grow up, this is the influence that they will impart on the next generation. It’s a vicious circle. It leads to more reports of crime, more reports of violence, and in a number of cases leads to the murder statistics we have seen last year,” Mahabir-Wyatt said.
She noted that another contributor to young men being involved in crime was the “paucity of jobs” available, especially to those without higher education.
“When the social constructs are not available to support them, then they will seek out support from other means. And this is when they turn to criminality.
“This is why various aspects of society need to band together. It is the only way to move forward,” Mahabir-Wyatt said.
Child advocate Pastor Clive Dottin told the Sunday Express recently that the various sectors of the country needed to come together to protect the children of this land.
“Gunmen and criminals do not care and children are becoming collateral damage. So, we need the country as a whole, the State, the private sector, the business sector, the various theological ministries, everyone needs to get involved.
“To use a Bible saying, they have put the children in the hottest part of battle. We have situations where children are being shot and killed for being near a relative who is involved in criminal activities.
“And sometimes the intended targets survive. Then we have situations where children are being initiated into gangs from ages as early as 14 and 12.
I have seen this. These gangs are preying on children who lack that parental or guardian aspect to show them what’s right and wrong.
“And these children are being used as couriers for drugs and guns, or even as watchouts for police and opposing gangs.
“All because they are now being given that attention, respect, and in some cases even financial independence that they crave,” Dottin explained.
He said as a volunteer and advocate for over 38 years, he noticed this year there were far fewer volunteers to help counsel youngsters who have been going astray and down the wrong path.
“Unless we come together, we cannot win this battle against crime. The level of hopelessness is intensifying. We have to get involved in rebuilding our institutions and chasing the disease of corruption out of them,” Dottin added.
19 children killed
Last Thursday, at the weekly press briefing at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Snr Supt Clair Guy-Alleyne made a similar plea, and outlined laws that citizens could lean on to protect children.
However, at the end of the day, the onus was first on parents and guardians to ensure that children were safe, she said.
It was noted that in 2022, 19 children had been killed.
In 2021, 11 children were killed.
“The death of our children that we are seeing recently are the results of collateral damage in gang activities,” Guy-Alleyne said. “It is up to the parents and guardians to make a stand and to make hard choices.
“Do not have your children around persons who you know or even suspect to be involved in criminal activities. It is important that parents reduce child exposure to violence and other situations.
“Parents need to use discretion when socialising with friends and even family members. Not just because you don’t partake in their lives, does it mean that you are exempt from the consequences. It is your responsibility.
“If you need to remove your children from a dangerous situation, or a situation which is becoming increasingly dangerous, then I would please advise that you do so,” Guy-Alleyne pleaded.
She noted that parents who deliberately keep their children exposed to criminal activities can even face prosecution.
“If an investigation can show that a parent had taken a child and exposed the child to gang-related life, or other means of violence, deliberately, then action can be taken. But this is sometimes very difficult to prove, gang-related homicides, that is”.
“So, it’s based on information that comes to the police we would know which direction investigators will take. As a result, we would also like to plead once again with citizens to work with the police and to come forward and let us know any suspicious activities you may be aware of and any illegal activities that you know are taking place. It is only by working together can we make a real impact,” Guy-Alleyne said.
BOX
Incidents where children died in 2022
• December 26: -Tishawn Mansano from River Branch Road, Kelly Village, was fatally shot while liming in Champs Fleurs
• December 19: Nova Bereton, 18 months, was fatally shot while in the arms of her mother Sashell Elliot, 30, in Fort George Road, Moruga.
• November 24: Marlon Stewart, 14, was fatally shot in Mon Repos, Morvant. Police believe he was mistaken for an older relative.
• October 23: Nazim Owen, 3, was among four persons fatally shot in Diego Martin.
• October 15: Jomol Modeste, 10, was shot dead while watching a football match at African Grounds in Enterprise.
• October 9: Videsh Dookaran, 15, was found shot dead in an outhouse metres away from his family’s house in Church Street, Golconda. An 18-year-old has been charged with his murder.
• September 10: Maalik Paul, 17, was among three persons fatally shot in a confrontation with police in Enterprise.
• August 19: Mc Kenzie Hope Rechier, seven, was strangled to death. Her mother Deniel Rechier, 25, was charged with her murder.
• July 20: Robinho Ramsaroop, 16, was shot dead at Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, while standing at a Mini Mart located mere meters from his home.
• July 9: Kaleb Mortine, 16, was fatally shot in an incident in Le Platte Village in Maraval, which saw three others injured.
• April 12: Zakariah Charles, six, was pronounced dead at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital after being taken their with bruises. Relatives alleged he fell in the shower.
• April 5: Alliyah Alexander, 15, dies after allegedly falling down flight of stairs during a beating with a belt at father’s Claxton Bay home.
• April 3: Maria Khan, 3, drowns in play pool in the yard of Gasparillo home.
• March 27: Asiah Josiah, 7, drowns in a swimming pool at the back of grandparents’ Tableland home.
• February 15: Antonio Badenoch, 15, was shot dead in Tunapuna while looking for a WiFi connection during an electricity blackout; 23 spent shells were found on the scene.
• February 7: Krystal Laloo, 5, killed after gate falls on her at her Sangre Chiquito home.
• February 5: Baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia, one, was fatally shot by Coast Guard officers in the arms of his mother, who was among illegal immigrants entering the country.
• February 5: Kevin Kyle Spring, 14, among three persons murdered in a mass shooting on Cemetery street in Diego Martin.
• January 27: Christian Liverpool, 10, fatally shot in the head at a relative’s Arima home. An inquest was ordered into the death, and a 38-year-old relative is the subject of the process.