Scrawled across every surface in the basement cell block of the condemned San Fernando Magistrates’ Court are the testimonials of generations of prisoners who passed through this place.
There are poems and prayers, notes of hope and advice, death threats for police and snitches, drawings of guns and coffins, headshot kills, and gang symbols.
“I am really sorry for what I have don. Please if you just let me out of here I will stop this stupedness. Please hear me out lord, I want to go home now. I can’t stand this place. U say that U will help anybody who needs help. Will I need it. I know that people only cry on to you for help. But I am in reel trouble, help me please. Lord hear my cry.”
Like hands from hell, are the ink marks of the newly fingerprinted dragged across the wall.
Scratched into the concrete, through countless layers of paint, are their pleadings—for freedom or God’s intervention.
No one wanted to be led into that prisoner transport truck for that ride to Remand Yard, Golden Grove.
And no one wanted to be here, a place where prisoners have settled scores with knives and fists and boots, and riot police have often beaten back revolts, where magistrates have been assaulted and escapes attempted, and all manner of abuse has taken place.
“I know that I have don some really stupid things but please Lord help me. I don’t want to go back up. My loved ones, please don’t worry bout me. I will come out from here and stop doing wrong things”.
In this basement, which leads through a labyrinth of passages into the courtrooms above, the only air and light come through two barred windows.
There is a low smell of faecal matter and urine, and every footstep echoes. Thousands have made this shackled walk over the years.
I know all of this because I was once a prisoner here, accused of a crime that took 11 months to prove never happened.
I spent an hour of my life in one of those cells, with two inmates. And I also left my mark on the wall.
That was 20 years ago.
Cell block revisited
This week we returned to the cell block, which is being demolished along with the courthouse declared uninhabitable, and vacated three years ago.
The formidable steel doors of the cells have been cut at the hinges and taken away, since metal is expensive.
But the Judiciary may be interested in knowing that there are quite a lot of things of value left behind in its building.
A mildewed portrait of former president Noor Hassanali is in a room. It is next to the collection of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, strewn across the floor.
The Judiciary stamps are still in the drawer of the office where the clerks took applications for licences. Not far away are the keys to many of the doors.
You can also find the employment, medical, pension and workplace records of quite a few of the employees, including the cleaner, Ms Joyce.
The station diary duty books that recorded the daily activities at the courthouse are still on a desk, across from an office containing the charge documents of the police officers who brought traffic offenders to court, including that man in 2000 who had no permit, insurance, taxi badge, but overloaded his car and broke a red light with two children in the front seat.
It should have
been saved
The San Fernando Magistrates’ Courthouse is believed to have been completed in the 1930s, around the time the adjacent San Fernando Supreme Court building was built.
For decades, attorneys and judicial staff have complained about its dilapidated state, leaking roof and crumbling ceiling.
Attempts were made to improve it. It was eventually condemned in 2019, and the courts moved to a rented building.
There was never an effort to save this building since it was not considered historically significant.
We asked attorney Capildeo Maharaj about that. He has practised in the South courts since the 1970s.
“Whoever made the decision to demolish that building has no love for architecture. It should have been preserved. It is only one of a few historic buildings in San Fernando; the library, old police headquarters, City Hall,” he said.
Maharaj said when the courthouse was being cleared a few years back, he suggested that it be reinforced, and additional floors added.
“In Port of Spain when they moved to demolish the old fire station, people protested and they saved it. Since I’ve known myself, and I am 82 years old, that building has been there. Now it is gone.”
The arrest
In June 2002, on the day Geoffrey Henderson was appointed the Director of Public Prosecutions, then-Police Commissioner Hilton Guy made a surprise visit to the cell block section of the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.
The day before, a prisoner had been stabbed by three inmates.
Guy wanted to know how this could have happened.
He walked into the basement cells, followed by this crime and justice reporter.
What followed was a berating of the Court and Process officers by the Commissioner, who said then, “I am not satisfied with the cell block section. The lighting is poor. I am also not satisfied with the performance of certain officers. The police must be blamed. It shows a lack of efficiency. If prisoners were properly searched, the weapons would have been found.”
The excuse by officers that the prisoners had hidden the weapons in the anus was brushed aside by Guy, who said “a man has to be an abnormal human being to achieve that”.
Guy was even more incensed when his attention was drawn to a mournful-looking Frank Walcott, his face pressed against the bars of the largest holding cell, surrounded by prisoners facing murder, narcotics, wounding, burglary and other serious charges. Walcott told the commissioner he had been arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court after being served a summons to answer a charge of driving without a seatbelt.
“This man is not a prisoner. Put him upstairs,” Guy shouted at his officers.
The Express dutifully reported the events, and this reporter returned to the courthouse the following day to report on the new court appearances.
A question about a particular defendant led to a confrontation involving a Court and Process officer, who was told nothing more than “you can’t talk to people like that”.
It led to this reporter’s immediate arrest, detention in that cell block, and eventual charging, before a bond was granted that night.
In May 2003, after multiple appearances, and legal arguments by company lawyers, the case ended before it began.
The charge was using language to the annoyance of people on the street.
Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan, in a courtroom that no longer exists, agreed with the preliminary point of law raised that such an offence did not exist in Trinidad and Tobago.