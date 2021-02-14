A cross at Aripo

After losing her daughter to illness eight years ago, Ena Williams’ only solace was her young granddaughter.
The bright-eyed girl, Andrea Bharatt, was intelligent and wanted to change the world, she said.
And Williams prayed every day for her granddaughter’s protection as she ventured out into a “cruel world”.
But Bharatt was devoured by that cruel world and her loved ones said goodbye at an emotional funeral service last Friday.
“Mama” Williams, as she is called, was mentioned once at the service.
Relatives said the elderly woman was unable to come to terms with her granddaughter’s brutal death.
And yesterday afternoon, the Williams family went to the Heights of Aripo where Bharatt’s body was found seven days after she went missing on January 29.
Aunt Wendy Williams said: “We did not get a chance to say goodbye really. So we decided to go to the scene today. Andrea was a quiet child. She didn’t like all this public thing. This afternoon her maternal grandmother, myself and a few family members are going to Aripo to say our goodbyes in a quiet ceremony.”
In tears, Williams said her mother was not coping well with her granddaughter’s death.
“She was all we had after my sister died. I am not doing well. Even when my sister was alive I would take care of Andrea. It was always Aunty Wendy and Mama. I would talk to her every single day. She was my child. We raised her and took good care of her. We love her so much,” she said.
A brief service was held and a cross planted at the site.
“We asked her pastor to come and bless the cross and say a prayer. And we will put a wreath to remember Andrea. She deserves this,” she cried.
Williams said the kidnapping/murder of Bharatt, eight years after her mother’s passing, was “too much to bear”.
Williams said she was thankful to the nation for the outpouring of love and support.
“We remained silent because we were grieving but we saw what was happening in the country and we are also thankful,” she said.
Family grieving in Canada
Another aunt, Rhonda Van Dyer, who lives in Canada, told the Express that she watched the entire story as it unfolded on the Internet.
Van Dyer was unable to travel to Trinidad to be with her family due to Covid-19 restrictions.
“Myself, her uncle Mike and two cousins, Adam and Annalee, were here in Canada looking at what was happening. I would call my sister, Wendy, and my mother all the time in Trinidad. I was losing my mind here as I was unable to be with them. It is very, very difficult,” she said.
Van Dyer had posted photographs of Bharatt on social media begging for help in finding her.
“We knew it was not a runaway case. We knew Andrea well. We had nothing to hide,” she said.
And when news came that Bharatt’s body was found, Van Dyer said her family was devastated.
“I wanted to hold my mother but I couldn’t be there,” she cried.
Bharatt was reported missing by her father, Randolph Bharatt, on January 29.
Mama Williams had also called Bharatt’s phone on the night she went missing, relatives said.
“A man answered and told my mother Andrea could not come to the phone. She got scared and came to me and told me to call. She was shaking. I called and the man told me the same thing. And when I asked who he was, he said ‘I am Jesus”. My mother did not eat or sleep after that,” Wendy Williams said.
Bharatt’s murder triggered outrage across the country as citizens held candlelight vigils demanding justice for her and other women like her.
Two suspects who were detained died at hospital and two were charged–a 24-year-old man with murder and his common-law wife with receiving stolen articles.