A President promoting our culture.
Already setting her own path, President Christine Kangaloo promised yesterday to use culture as a positive tool to impact the nation’s youth.
In her first address to the country as the seventh sitting President and second woman President, Kangaloo announced her hopes of seeing youth delinquency prevention programmes such as the panyard model adopted.
Additionally, she also spoke of her plan to make the Office of the President a cradle of intellectual, cultural and artistic exploration among the nation’s youth.
During her inauguration ceremony held at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain yesterday, Kangaloo said, “Another means through which I believe the youth and those who interact directly with them can come to the country’s aid, particularly in this season of rising crime, is through the model provided by the steelband movement in its preparations for Panorama.
“For decades, there have been those who have been telling us that the discipline and the structure that the panyard brings into the lives of young people each year in the lead-up to Carnival, combine to create one of the most effective youth delinquency prevention programmes available in the country. As President, I will be anxious to meet with and listen to those voices, as I will be to use the voice of my own office to advocate for the adoption in our communities of youth programmes based on the panyard model — not just limited to specific periods in the year, but on a year-round basis,” she added.
Speaking to the Express via phone, Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said she too was anxious and more than ready to work with the Office of the President to focus on the development of young people.
Saying she was impressed by the President acknowledging what it has been advocating for years, Ramsey-Moore said Pan Trinbago is much more than a cultural organisation and steelpan is more than just entertainment during Carnival.
She said, “The panyard is a safe and sacred space where thousands of young people gather to play the instrument but within that space, we also take the opportunity to assist with their personal development.”
She said: “I can assure you that we are going to make Trinidad and Tobago a safer and better place as long as we have the collaborative effort coming from our several stakeholders. And now that the President has joined it and has already blown her trumpet and signalled her intentions, Pan Trinbago embraces her with wide and open arms.”
Additionally, she said pan is intergenerational and so there can also be programmes on parenting as many parents frequent the panyards as well.
Also speaking with the Express yesterday, Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings said, “Firstly I wish to extend congratulations to our new President on her elevation to the position of President of our Republic. It was very heart-warming to listen to the inaugural address and to hear the plans outlined for our young people in particular. I am sure our youth population was inspired and looks forward to these initiatives.”
Structure for culture exploration
Ensuring that the infrastructure matches the mission, Kangaloo’s plan to make the Office of the President a cradle of intellectual, cultural and artistic exploration will include art exhibitions, music and the likes.
During her speech yesterday, she said, “One of the ways in which I would like to see the Office of President made more and more accessible, is by having its facilities put to even greater use in hosting cultural, educational and artistic ventures - particularly among the youth. For example, I would like to see the bandstand put to regular use as a platform for new and emerging young artistes. I would like to see the main ballroom and the grounds at President’s House used to host displays, such as art exhibitions by primary and secondary school students. And I would like to see the public areas at President’s House opened up to facilitate endeavours such as book club meetings, and programmes to introduce young people to music. As the pre-eminent Office of public service in the country, I would like to see President’s House and its grounds serve the public by becoming a cradle for intellectual, cultural and artistic exploration among our youth, and, in so doing, helping to improve observation, perception and communication skills among young people.”
And, as the cultural theme flowed through her speech yesterday, President Kangaloo continued to use music to emphasis her message of unity through her Presidency.
Amicably referring to them as “my beloved Southernaires Choir”, Kangaloo referenced the lyrics in the choir’s rendition of calypsonian Merchant’s 1982 song entitled “Let us build a nation together” by asking people to “let us forget spites and grudges and concentrate” and “come let us sit and try to relate.”
Kangaloo’s best friend, now deceased, Cheryl Ann Baptiste, was a member of the Southernaires choir.
In an exclusive interview with the Express published yesterday, Kangaloo referred to Baptiste as her very best friend and “female soulmate”.
She passed away from cancer.
President Kangaloo is a cancer survivor.
Musical director of the Southernaires Peter Lockhart, in a phone interview yesterday, said: “It’s quite an honour for us to have sung at President Kangaloo’s inauguration. She picked those two songs. We had not done much since the pandemic.”
additional reporting by Michelle Loubon