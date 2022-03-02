A DAY OF GRIEF

The wife of Rishi Nagassar broke down in tears yesterday morning after realising her husband’s body was not among the three that had been recovered and brought to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday.
Vanessa Kussie was inconsolable for several minutes, calling her husband’s name, while being comforted by her family.
Up to last night, Rishi Nagassar’s body had yet to be recovered from the 30-inch pipeline into which he and three others were sucked last Friday. The bodies of Fyzal Kurban, 57, Yusuf Henry, 31, and Kazim Ali Jr, 36, were recovered on Monday evening.
Yesterday morning, relatives were told to go to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, to identify the victims, which was done.
Covid-19 tests were then done on all three bodies, and should a negative result return, post-mortems will be performed today, when relatives are expected to return.
Henry’s father, Joseph Henry, said he was able to identify his son’s body by the tattoos.
“They warned us that what we are going to see. I walked in and he was there. My son has tattoos in parts of his body, neck, chest, arms. The first one I saw was on his chest. It mark ‘Outlaw’ on his chest. I know well for sure that is my son. But when I watch that face. It was black like night, disfigured,” he said.
Despite this, he said he was comforted to know that there was some closure. “I’ve seen him, and I know it’s my son. So we have some closure now. Yusuf is dead. May God bless his soul, and those of the other victims. May God bless their souls and may the family and children of these men be protected,” Henry said.
Henry said he was heartened by the outpouring of love from the nation, but hurt by the response of Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd.
“I felt Saturday, so nice in my heart to know look how many people came out to support us. At the same time, I felt so hurt that a multimillion-dollar company can’t give us any word. But they on the radio and TV. Not even a bottle of water did we get, self,” Henry said.
He also called on the State to hold people accountable for the incident.
“There needs to be some justice. I remain a God-fearing person. I remain a loving man in my heart for everybody. And I want Trinidad to know, we need to get up and stand up for one another. Trinidad, I am warning allyuh—the rain fall on my house now, but it go fall on allyuh house, too, if we stay as a separate and a hateful nation. We will die one by one,” Henry said.
Widow wants answers
Kurban was identified by his wife, Celisha, by his watch; and Ali Jr’s body was identified by his jersey.
There were mixed emotions among family members. Some were seen crying uncontrollably and being comforted by their relatives.
Celisha Kurban said the incident had left her traumatised, and she wants answers.
“This does not sit well with me or anyone we know. He (Fyzal Kurban) was an experienced diver. He’s been diving since the ’90s. He dived all over the Caribbean, in St Lucia, St Maarten, Tobago, all over.
“When his son was just a few weeks over we had to move to Tobago ’cause he (Fyzal) was helping with the trench for the big ships to come in by the port (Scarborough). So this, there’s more to the mortar than the pestle, and we need answers,” Celisha Kurban said.
Call for justice
Nagassar’s uncle, local government councillor Allan Seepersad, said his family went to the Forensic Science Centre, hoping to identity his body. But he was not there.
“No, we have not identified any of the bodies as him. My niece (Nagassar’s wife) is distraught, and we are trying to be here for her. We are back to waiting on word. We really don’t know what to say or do now,” he said.
He was very critical of the State and Paria.
“It is a trying time for our family. For all the families. And it is very sad to know that the company, they didn’t have the courtesy to call the families and say that they found three bodies (on Monday) and waiting for last one. It was someone who heard it online who called my niece and informed her. When she received that call, she fainted away.
“But I want to say justice has to take place. And it is unfair to know the family is going through and there has been abysmal communication from the Government from the Company. Mr (Stuart) Young (Minister of Energy) spoke to some of us and said things would be put in place to establish communication, but nothing was done.
“Up to last night (Sunday), we running from gate to car park over and over. The company and the Government, the Minister (of Energy) and the Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley) and even the President... we have to ask them to intervene, if they have a heart. To know what this family is going through, what this nation is going through, and this is how they treat persons. There needs to be a shake-up,” Seepersad said.
Ali’s family did not speak to the media.
The fateful day
The men were a team of five divers to enter the Gulf of Paria to conduct maintenance work on a 30-inch undersea Paria pipeline last Friday. Around 2.30 p.m., the men were sucked into the pipeline. One person, Christopher Boodram, was rescued.
On Sunday, Paria announced that the rescue operation had moved to recovery of bodies, which began that night.
A release issued by the company announced that at 5.55 p.m. on Monday three of the four bodies had been recovered. The release stated the families were the first to be notified around 6 p.m. that day.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the recovery of the bodies of three of the four divers who went missing on Friday, 25th February, 2022. The bodies of these three missing divers were recovered today (28 February 2022) around 5.55 p.m. The families of the deceased were first to be notified simultaneously at 6 p.m. by Paria. Attempts to retrieve the fourth body are still ongoing,” the release stated.
The company said it will continue to provide support and counselling to the affected families as they deal with “this profound loss”.
The men were part of a LMCS Ltd crew conducting an underwater maintenance exercise at #36 Sealine riser on Berth #6 at Paria, Pointe-a-Pierre, when the incident occurred, it stated. “No effort was spared in the attempts to treat the bodies with the utmost respect during the recovery operation. A full investigation into the incident will be undertaken to understand the root cause of the incident,” the release stated.