“TRAUMATISED. It was a day of trauma around 9.45 a.m and then around 1.45 p.m.

“But it is not the first time the children heard gunshots. There needs to be a police presence.”

So said the quality assurance vicariate manager for Catholic schools in Port of Spain and environs and Tobago, Sterling Jacobs, after visiting Rose Hill Roman Catholic Primary School, La Coulee Street, Laventille, yesterday.

The nation recoiled in horror after a video showing primary school children ducking below desks, as a gun battle raged outside the Laventille school on Monday, forcing the school to be closed.