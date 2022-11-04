“TRAUMATISED. It was a day of trauma around 9.45 a.m and then around 1.45 p.m.
“But it is not the first time the children heard gunshots. There needs to be a police presence.”
So said the quality assurance vicariate manager for Catholic schools in Port of Spain and environs and Tobago, Sterling Jacobs, after visiting Rose Hill Roman Catholic Primary School, La Coulee Street, Laventille, yesterday.
The nation recoiled in horror after a video showing primary school children ducking below desks, as a gun battle raged outside the Laventille school on Monday, forcing the school to be closed.
The incident has left pupils and teachers severely traumatised. A teacher was overheard saying, “Oh my God! Oh my God! Children, down, down.” None of the children or staff were injured.
Jacobs, along with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, and senior law enforcement officials yesterday attended a meeting to discuss the way forward. However, Jacobs was not supportive of relocation of the primary school, saying while the children have a state-of-the-art school, they need to return to face-to-face teaching and learning since a large number of them don’t have computers or tablets, and they are impacted by their socio-economic conditions.
The school population consists of 98 pupils, eight teachers and a principal. It also boasts air-conditioning, escalators and a kitchen garden.
When the Express visited yesterday morning, a lone security guard was present at the booth. The teachers and children had fled since Monday. It was impossible to miss the school’s motto, “Aim High”, etched on a wall. Police and Defence Force personnel were posted at the entrance to La Coulee Street. A few residents passed by the well. Some people peeped from within the confines of their homes. Generally, an eerie calm pervaded the atmosphere.
Both Jacobs and Hinds, who is also Laventille West Member of Parliament, expressed optimism that school would be in session on Monday.
Jacobs said: “Before there was a police presence, but it was removed. We are looking at safety and security. And the police presence. We have to listen to what’s happening. Speak with the authorities. Look at the atmosphere. Teachers are very traumatised. Children are traumatised. Some children have health conditions.
“It’s sad. The residents are sad. Some of these boys went to school there. Some of them may have children or even relatives going there. The reality is the ‘borders’. They can’t cross into other areas.”
On the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results, he said: “We are paying more attention to the SEA results. More needs to be done to improve SEA results. We have aquaphonics. Patchoi is blooming. The children are learning to play the steelpan. There are plans to get them certified. There is a lot of talent and potential among the pupils. They just need to be in school. They need to get the support.”
Another concerned citizen, who wished to remain unnamed, said: “We need to have some mediators. People who can go in and talk to the warring gangs. Get into the communities. We had men like Fr Clyde Harvey (Roman Catholic priest, now Grenada bishop) who walked and talked with the men. The reality is some of the men have such a checkered past, they must be armed at all times. Even if they want to turn their lives around, they can’t do it without looking over their shoulders. Some of them are so far gone into a life of crime that we can’t reach them.”