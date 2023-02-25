A day to remember

THE nation has been asked to pause this afternoon, around 2.45 p.m., to reme mber the five LMCS divers who were sucked into an undersea pipeline a year ago.
Four of those divers – Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jnr, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar – were entombed inside the 36-inch pipeline.
Diver Christopher Boodram made it out alive but his life would never be the same.
The incident happened while the divers were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, on its Berth 6 offshore facility in the Gulf of Paria on February 25, 2022.
And it is at that site the families of the deceased men would journey this afternoon to say a prayer for their loved ones.
The families will gather at the San Fernando Yacht Club at 2 p.m., where private boat owners have volunteered to take them out at sea.
Permission has been granted, the Express was told, for the boats to encircle Berths 5 and 6, where the divers spent their last moments.
And at 2.45 p.m., the families will stop and say a prayer for the men they loved.
The Express this week spoke with the relatives of Nagassar, Kurban and Henry who would be present.
Nagassar’s wife, Vanessa Kussie, said there was no other place the families would have liked to be at that moment.
“That is where we want to be at the exact time the incident happened. I want to close my eyes at that moment and say a prayer in my own way. I want to go there and remember my husband and his friends. We could not go at the site when it happened because they prevented us,” she said.
A tearful Kussie recalled how she waited in the car park at Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility for news on her husband.
“Nobody saved them. We sat there in the car park begging someone to save them. It was the worst time of my life,” she said.
Kussie said the past year has been difficult for her family but she promised that her husband would remain alive, in their hearts and home. His photographs are plastered on the walls, the front gate and the even in the garage.
“The entire home is a shrine to him. My older sons miss him dearly. My youngest boy talks to the photos of his father and smiles all the time. He doesn’t feel that void because Rishi is alive in our home,” she said.
And when he returns home from school, the three-year-old boy runs to his father’s smiling photograph to tell him about his day.
“I miss him every day. We did everything together, when I was cooking he would wash the dishes. He pampered my older boys so much they never did anything in the house,” she said.
Kussie said a candle remains lit at her home in memory of her husband. And she said she was thankful to her relatives, neighbours and the families of the other divers who keep in touch, giving her strength to go on.
Kussie was among the family members who testified at the Commission of Enquiry in January, detailing the pain and suffering endured by the families as they waited for information on the divers.
The body of her husband was the last to be retrieved from the pipeline, four days later.
Kurban’s son, Michael Kurban, told the Express his family will attend the gathering this afternoon.
Michael had attempted to rescue the divers on that fateful evening but was prevented from entering the pipeline by Paria officials at the site.
“It has been a difficult year for my family. My mother is trying to be okay for us. We will be there tomorrow to support the families,” he said.
And Henry’s father, Joseph Henry, who intends to travel from his home in Sangre Grande to San Fernando , said, “I will not miss that. I will be there along with other family members. My son did not deserve to die like that.”
First time footage
The families, who attended the Commission of Enquiry into the Paria tragedy, are hoping that those responsible for the deaths of their loved ones would be held accountable.
On November 21, 2022, the CoE held its first evidential hearing, chaired by Jerome Lynch, KC.
In his opening statement, lead attorney Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC said the root cause of the Paria Diving tragedy was the failure of both Paria and LMCS to recognise something called “Delta P”—a latent hazardous differential pressure condition that caused five divers to be sucked into the pipeline.
He said the evidence provided suggests that most of the divers also lacked professional experience and both LMCS and Paria failed to properly respond and conduct rescue operations.
At that hearing, for the first time, Maharaj shared footage showing where the divers were within earshot of one another and Boodram reassuring that God will help them through.
Maharaj also provided pathology reports on the four deceased divers which showed that they were alive for several hours and, in some instances, up to February 28 after being sucked in on February 25.
The CoE heard from several witnesses and concluded on January 1.
Lynch is expected to deliver its report to the President by the end of April 2023.