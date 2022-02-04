A difficult life, an ugly end

The day her mother’s body was dragged out of the Usine/Ste Madeleine pond was one Amena Mohammed would never forget. That feeling of confusion, heartbreak and anger would never be erased from her mind.
Her mother, Cheryl Mohammed, was happy for what seemed to be the first time in her life, she said. And Amena did not believe the new grandmother would end her life.
The La Romaine woman was born into poverty. And after her marriage failed, Mohammed walked away with her five young children. She worked odd jobs and sacrificed her own happiness to give her children a better life.
“My mother had a difficult life. She worked very hard to raise her children and she sacrificed a lot for us to have.
“She walked away from her marriage with all five children and never once did we go hungry.
“My mother had just started living well. All her children had grown up and we were working and taking care of her.
“She was happy and contented. She lived for her grandchildren. She did not take her life when it was difficult, why would she do it when her life was so much better?” the daughter asked.
Mohammed, 55, was found dead in the pond a day after she was reported missing by her children back in October 2015.
The woman who lived at Peters Road, La Romaine, was discovered by motorists driving along the Naparima/Mayaro Road.
Investigators said there were no visible marks of violence and preliminary police reports stated she had drowned by suicide.
An autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre by Dr Eslyn McDonald-Burris stated the cause of death was undetermined pending toxicological analysis. The state of the body was in early decomposition, the report stated.
Our mother’s love
Amena, the woman’s eldest child, said her family was not satisfied with the police investigation and she does not believe their mother’s case would be solved.
“We would not get justice because we are not rich. If we had money to pay senior police and lawyers, we would have gotten answers. But we don’t have that kind of money so they would not focus on our case. My mother became a statistic. She is now forgotten,” she said.
The family has since moved out of their home in La Romaine. Her children and grandchildren say there were too many memories.
“We could not stay there. My mother never taught us how to live without her. We were never rich, but we had our mother’s love,” she said.
Mohammed was last seen alive by her children. She was dressed in a blue jersey, black pants and black-and-gold slippers—the same clothing she was wearing when her body was found the next day.
$60,000 missing
Mohammed’s father had died a week before. He had bequeathed $60,000 to her and she was advised to go to a credit union in San Fernando.
Amena said, “My mother got dressed that morning and went to the credit union to collect the cheque. She then went to the bank and cashed the cheque, so she had all that money with her.”
The cash was never found.
Police found out that Mohammed had contacted an ex-boyfriend to take her to the credit union that day.
She was seen entering the man’s station wagon. The vehicle was also captured on the credit union’s closed-circuit cameras.
Amena recalled, “She had stopped seeing him but he worked PH (taxi) so she may have called him to take her. I don’t know what happened. When my mother did not return home I went to the man’s house and asked if he had seen my mother. He said he did not know what happened after she left the bank.”
The ex-boyfriend was interviewed by investigators and released as there was no evidence to charge him with a criminal offence, police said.
Amena said, “I am appealing to the police to help us find the person who killed my mother. She was a good woman who lived a good life. She did not deserve to die like that. And my mother did not commit suicide.”
Homicide officers told the Express on Tuesday that the case was not closed and Mohammed’s death was being investigated.