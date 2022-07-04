WHEN Arun Kumar Sahu was first told of his appointment as Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, he knew very little about the country.
He had never been to T&T before and only three names rang a bell: Eric Williams, the first Prime Minister of T&T; Nobel Laureate, author VS Naipaul, and cricket legend Brian Lara.
But after spending the last two years and ten months in T&T, he now feels an intimate connection to the country and its people.
Sahu expressed his love for Trinidad and Tobago during an interview with the Express last week, as he prepared to depart to take up his new post in India’s Foreign Affairs Ministry. He was scheduled to leave the country on Saturday.
Though he was eager to return to his homeland and excited over his new appointment, Sahu said he would miss T&T and is proud of what he was able to accomplish while here.
“I came here completely ignorant,” he admitted during the interview at the High Commission’s Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, office.
“But I am going back more educated about this region and the society and the country.”
He said the people of T&T are unlike any other people he has ever met.
“They are nice, they have compassion, they are direct and they are people of good nature. They communicate with you with all their emotion and heart so you connect with them. It’s very difficult to find such pure-hearted people in geographies around the world. That is what really struck me and it gave me the energy to do what I could do.”
The book
Sahu said he was so moved by his experiences in T&T that he wanted the people of India to know more about this country too.
This was why he wrote a book titled Trinidad and Tobago: A Diplomat’s Cultural Expedition, hoping to share his new-found knowledge of T&T with his homeland.
“I wanted to give a sense to the Indian readers where Trinidad and Tobago is and to bring the association of the Caribbean people, its history and its culture beyond cricket. Cricket everybody knows. Brian Lara everybody knows.
But I also wanted people in India, particularly youngsters, to know the history, heritage and the culture and our own connection to Trinidad and Tobago, how strong it is and how old it is,” he said.
Sahu said India has a strong connection to T&T and the world.
“There is no corner in the world where you don’t have two things: potatoes and Indians,” he laughed.
But that connection has become even stronger over the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted.
India played an integral role in the management of the pandemic, not only in T&T but all across the world through the provision of Covid-19 vaccines. The Serum Institute of India was responsible for producing the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, of which T&T received a generous donation at the height of the pandemic when access to vaccines was limited.
Sahu said he is proud of the role his country played in battling the virus.
He said he believed this was when the world realised what India, as a developing country, had to offer and showed that India, in times of crisis, would step up for the greater good.
Proudest achievements
Sahu said T&T handled the pandemic pretty well.
“Trinidad and Tobago was least affected in the beginning when many other countries were suffering. The second wave was harsher for many countries. But a pandemic of this nature, you cannot predict. Even today we do not know at what stage the pandemic is or whether it will elapse. You can’t actually do anything about it.”
But despite his tenure coinciding with the pandemic and all the challenges that came with it, Sahu said he was still able to accomplish a lot in T&T.
He cited the completion of the Mahatma Gandhi Centre and his work with young people and businesses as two of his proudest achievements.
“But for the pandemic, we could have done more for the youth,” he lamented.
“We did whatever was possible in the virtual mode. In the pandemic, every month we had a business event in the virtual mode. The pandemic taught me how to quickly adapt to technologies and we realised that using the technology, we could connect with more people and various stakeholders in various time zones and bring in the business community of T&T to know what is happening and what are the opportunities.”
Vaccine row
It was, however, not all smooth sailing for Sahu in T&T. In March 2021, Sahu was criticised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as countries around the region had received gifts of Covid-19 vaccines from India while T&T did not receive any. Rowley blamed Sahu, saying that he had failed to communicate the availability of Covid-19 vaccine donations from India to this country and that T&T had not been invited to participate in any vaccine donation programme.
He said then that Sahu had created a difficult situation and that T&T would not beg for vaccines.
Sahu responded then saying, “I don’t think it is in the pale of diplomatic decency to personally attack a resident High Commissioner.”
The spat was eventually settled with India donating an initial 40,000 vaccines to T&T.
Reflecting on the issue last week, Sahu said it was water under the bridge.
“In times of crisis you might have various issues but ultimately the idea was to bring vaccines. So as long as I succeeded getting those, I am the happiest person. The vaccines came and were used by people, people got vaccinated so that is in the past.”
But Sahu again raised eyebrows in April 2022, when he was photographed with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the unveiling of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the Manmohansingh Park in Cedros. Questions were raised in government circles as to why only Persad-Bissessar was present at the event, held in celebration of Indian Arrival Day, and Rowley did not attend.
Sahu however said he did not organise the event and had no input on who was invited as he was only a guest.
He said there was no bad blood between himself and the government.
“From day one of my arriving here, I have been warmly welcomed by the Government of T&T. Whenever I have approached them for something, they have tried to do their best. And whenever they have approached me for something I have tried to do my best. I have a very cordial relationship with the government, the people, various organisations and civil society,” he said.
Sahu shied away from giving his opinions on race relations in T&T when asked about the recent spat between Persad-Bissessar and Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis over the origins of Indian and African names.
He said while he had seen the reports, he did not feel it appropriate for a diplomat to comment on a domestic issue.
He however said no society is perfect.
“Societies need to work together for mutual prosperity. At the end of the day development and growth of the people is what matters,” he said.
The future
As for the future relationship between T&T and India, Sahu said he hopes to see the establishment of a youth exchange programme so young people of T&T can visit India and vice versa.
“I would like to see more Caribbean and Trinidadian youth be part of what is happening in India and more Indian youth be part of what is happening in the Caribbean. Because the future is for them. They will be the movers and shakers of the world,”he said.
He said India has progressed significantly due to advancements in science and technology over the past 75 years and there is much T&T youth can benefit from a youth exchange programme.
He noted that T&T citizens however require a visa to travel to India and this is something both governments can discuss how to facilitate as there are no direct flights between both countries.
“But if we have a will, we will find a way,” he added.
Sahu said he hopes to visit T&T again in the future as he would miss the beaches and the food, particularly doubles, aloo pies and saheena.