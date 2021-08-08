ONE night in July, part of Cortez Trace in Moruga collapsed and sent an avalanche of mud into the home of 77-year-old Kenny Adolphus, cracking walls and making his home of 20 years “an unlivable nightmare”.
The landslide that was months in the making, he said, happened after the retired Government worker, his wife, children and grandchildren had gone to bed. By 4 a.m. the next morning, he said, the family awoke to find their home severely impacted by the crumbling debris.
It left his home in a shambles, but the family had nowhere else to go.
Adolphus says he and his family of eight now fear that the house will eventually collapse, leaving them homeless.
“The soil from the roadway with all the dirt here just came rushing down with all the pieces of boulders and concrete and crashed into the house and damaged the house, broke up the walls and so on. We all went to sleep, and we felt the house moving. We heard the noise and when we awoke, around 4 a.m. we saw that the roadway had crumbled down and was gushing into our home.”
“Water started to flood the house. There were cracks all around the house and the rain was gushing in. We have since had to build a drain inside the house to try to divert the water because it was affecting everything. It is a two-storey house, and the downstairs area is now flooded. We were scared and frightened because this thing with the water we knew the house would crumble. It damaged the step; it took the banisters and everything,” he said.
In an interview with the Express last Tuesday, Adolphus said a growing depression along the Rock River passage had for years caused panic among residents whose homes were situated in its vicinity. Within these years, he said, he attempted to bring attention to the development by sending multiple reports to authorities such as the Ministry of Works and Transport and the former member of parliament, Dr Lovell Francis.
Though the area was visited and promises made, he said, no intervention was made. As a result, he said, he is disappointed and frustrated.
“It could have been prevented, but this is Trinidad. If they had come in January or March, they would have had to spend less money and it would not have happened. In 2019, I spoke about it but who am I? I am not a doctor so no one listened to me. I tried to prevent all of this. I reported it, I sent letters. I am tired and frustrated,” said Adolphus.
The house and land, he said, had been passed through generations for 50 years, with three generations currently abiding there. The family, he said, has attempted to locate a rental property for temporary shelter. However, he said, the pandemic has hindered their progress.
The area has since been visited by the Programme for Upgrading Roads’ Efficiency (PURE) division under the Ministry of Works and Transport. Temporary work to stabilise the area, he said, had commenced. However, repairs to his home had not been addressed and though Adolphus voiced these concerns, he said the question of where his family would go remains unanswered.
“We lived in the house for about 20 years and on this land for at least 50. For our safety we are looking for a place to rent because if no help is forthcoming, we would have to evacuate the building. Even if we must do repairs, we will have to leave here but the thing is people are hesitant to take people in even to rent right now.
“In the past week, a contractor was sent by PURE Ministry of Works, they said they intend to do temporary work. We don’t know what the temporary work is like, it is to clear the debris. Accommodation was never spoken to me. I raised the situation about the risk and safety, and they couldn’t answer me,” he said.
He pleaded for the authorities to intervene and conduct complete swift repairs to the area.
“All I am saying is that after our house was damaged the authorities need to move fast. If we are here and something happens they will say we are careless and we want a house and we want all kinds of things. I want them to clear the place and do something proper for the safety of this house and my family,” said Adolphus.
Action
The Express contacted Member of Parliament for Moruga/Tableland, Michelle Benjamin, to ask if she was aware of the situation. Benjamin told the Express that she was informed of the damage by Adolphus’ son-in-law and had visited the home to observe the damage. Though the area has been temporarily stabilised, she said, no other assistance had been given to the family.
She added that Adolphus had applied for a home through the Housing Development Corporation (HDC). She recommended that the request be acknowledged by the relevant ministry and the HDC.
Benjamin said, “I was contacted by Alphaeus Diaz, the son-in-law of Kenny Adolphus, about the situation at Cortez Trace, Rock River, Moruga. A site visit was organised and I saw for myself, the damage done. I spoke with the residents and realised that this was related to works which were rushed from the $178 million allocated to the constituency.”
“Relevant Government ministries and agencies have been contacted to render assistance. Currently, the roadway is temporarily stabilised and the dirt was removed from his property. To date, no other assistance has been given from the relevant authorities. Mr Adolphus has an application with the Housing Development Corporation for a new home and I would recommend that his request be deemed urgent by the Minister of Housing,” she said.
The Express contacted the HDC to enquire on its criterion for emergency housing and if Adolphus could be a recipient of this aid. In a response sent to the Express via e-mail on Saturday, the corporation outlined its emergency housing policy.
“The HDC policy on emergency housing speaks to situations that include but are not limited to natural disasters, flooding, fire and domestic violence. The HDC’s Social and Community Services Department investigates and assesses the applications and approval is based on availability, location and income. Potential recipients of emergency housing will have to provide evidence of an income or sustained financial assistance (e.g. public assistance grant, pension, spousal support) to pay the monthly instalments for the unit,” said the HDC.
The corporation indicated that it could not locate an application for emergency housing by Adolphus but advised the following:
“Mr Adolphus can forward a letter to socialcomplaints@hdc.gov.tt. Mr Adolphus can also explore the other following options: The National Commission for Self Help Ltd, Land Settlement Agency’s (LSA) Housing and Village Improvement Programme (HVIP) and Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s Home Improvement Grant,” it said.