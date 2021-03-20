A failing grade

Part 1 of a series on the UWI Governance Report
The commission appointed to review The University of the West Indies’ (The UWI) governance has recommended the doubling of student fees on all campuses, including St Augustine.
Currently, student fees comprise 20 per cent of The UWI’s income.
The commission has recommended an increase to 40 per cent across The UWI St Augustine, Mona, Cave Hill, Five Islands (Antigua and Barbuda) and the Open Campus.
As to where students will source money to pay the doubled fees, the commission proposes that students take long-term, mortgage-type loans and repay those from “a set percentage” of their salaries “during their working lifetime”.
It is not immediately apparent in the commission’s report how pandemic-related joblessness and economic peril among Caribbean populations affect this proposed fee increase and loan-repayment model.
Currently 17 Caribbean governments upkeep The UWI with 80 per cent funding.
When student fees increase to 40 per cent, contributions from governments will fall to 60 per cent.
The commission anticipates a drop in student enrolment as a result of the proposed 40:60 funding model and lays that at the door of cultural expectation.
“There is an expectation by the population based on historical practices to receive ‘free education’,” it said. “As such, any alterations of fees could result in a decline in enrolment.”
That said, the authors note that when Barbados stopped funding students in the 2014/2015 academic year, enrolment dropped by 21 per cent from 7,388 students in 2013/14 to 5,825 students in 2014/15. But when the Trinidad and Tobago government reduced GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses programme) funding in 2017, enrolment declined by just six per cent, from 5,207 students in academic year 2016/17 to 4,905 in academic year 2017/18.
Careful consideration
Even as they made the recommendation to double fees, however, the authors advised care in crafting the new funding model.
“Notwithstanding the merits of these ideas, the commission recommends that they be subject to a more rigorous examination and modelling to determine, with more confidence, the most optimal cost-sharing ratios and most viable characteristics that will make the model as affordable as possible, both to governments and prospective students,” the report says.
Before any decision is taken on fee increases, the commission insisted that The UWI itself “must demonstrate moral and fiduciary responsibility, and ethical guardianship in its effective and efficient use of institutional resources. Further, it should clearly show how these resources are being maximised to increase the greater good of Caribbean society.”
Indebtedness
In its summary of the university’s financial standing as of 2018/2019, the report found the institution’s operating deficit stood at $307.4 million (BDS$91.5 million).
Revenue was over $3 billion (BDS$925.8 million) and expenditure was $3.42 billion (BDS$1017.3 million).
“This is the latest iteration of structural deficits which have been recurring annually since 2015,” said the report. “As a result of these deficits, there is erosion in the equity position, which stood at BDS$284.8 million at July 2019, reflecting a decline of 28 per cent from July 2018.”
According to the report, in response to declining national revenue, some governments have opted for “block funding” (where they contribute set amounts), which is lower than the promised 80 per cent.
As of November 30, 2019, the receivables from Caribbean governments stood at $450.3 million (BDS$133.9 million).
To date, said the report, the shortfall from funding via commitments to the 80:20 model is $2.46 billion (BDS$734 million).
Billing
The commission however noted deficiencies in reporting by The UWI that frustrate governments, even when they are inclined to settle their bills.
“There is a perceived lack of clarity and transparency on the methodology and data used to calculate the gross economic cost of delivering the various academic programmes. This leads to delays in governments settling the bills for their contributions, again impacting liquidity risk. This issue was highlighted by Prime Minister (Mia) Mottley of Barbados....Similar concerns regarding calculation of economic cost for funding were expressed by government representatives from ten contributing countries who were interviewed by the commission,” the report says.
The UWI’s billings problem is not new, noted the commission, as it recommended a clear methodology for calculating gross economic cost and billing, to be disaggregated by campus.
Strategic plan
In addition, the commission noted that The UWI’s 2017-2022 strategic plan “appears to push for expansion beyond the means of the university and despite its declining financial health”.
The role of the University Governing Council (UGC) is critical in this exercise, it said, but gaps in The UWI’s governance structure do not allow the council to hold executive leadership accountable for their decisions.
In efforts to live within its means, The UWI has imposed a freeze on salary increases and hiring, and across-the-board budget cuts, observed the commissioners.
“However, there has been reluctance to execute larger-impact cost-cutting measures, such as head-count reduction and eliminating under-subscribed courses/programmes.”
They noted that previous recommendations to reduce cost made five years ago have not been implemented.
New initiatives, it said, are being undertaken by The UWI without sufficient diligence.
Employee benefits
The UWI has a growing debt related to its unfunded employee benefits, including pension liability, said the report.
This deficit, which stood at $1.5 billion (BDS$452 million) as at July 2019, “can have a significant impact on solvency and therefore needs to be resolved”.
The commission notes that efforts are being made to reduce that liability, such as changing the formula and increasing the retirement age.
“Reduction in benefits however is always challenging as this will require the support of employees,” said the report.
Uncertain business practices
According to the report, the commission learned of a public/private partnership formed by the Mona Jamaica campus, in association with private partners, to build and manage new student housing units.
It says: “The commission was informed that the Mona campus controlled 60 per cent shares in the business and that two academics had a substantial part of the remaining shares.
“The commission was told that in other instances, individual academics have started businesses with uncertain relationships to the campus or centre administration. It was not clear to the commission what governance process was followed in making these arrangements or whether there was independent assessment on behalf of the university of the value and risk; nor is it clear that these entities are being effectively monitored (and audited) by the university.”
The report found that campus bursars make critical financial decisions that bind The UWI, yet those bursars are inadequately supervised.
The university’s financial code allows for oversight by the campus bursars who then report to campus principals.
Consultancies
The report also found instances of non-compliance with the rules governing private consulting arrangements by The UWI staff.
It also found a lack of an effective monitoring mechanism by the university.
“For private consulting arrangements, the commission recommends a process to require the submission of quarterly declarations by staff members, to which the consultancy rules apply, on the consultancies undertaken by them during the previous quarter, with confirmation that the prescribed percentage of fees received in respect of such consultancies has been paid over to The UWI,” said the report. “Appropriate sanctions are to be applied if false or incomplete declarations are submitted.”
The report concludes that “the target financial metrics for financial health of a university are not being met” and warned about the risks of future unsustainability of the regional institution.
• Part II tomorrow