A family decision, says Nicole

Whether Police Commissioner Gary Griffith will seek to continue serving as top cop will be a “family decision”, says his wife Nicole Dyer-Griffith.
Griffith’s contract expires on August 17, 2021. He officially took office on August 18, 2018.
The process by which Griffith was appointed is being scrapped for a shorter, simpler one. The legal notice to this effect was submitted to the Senate last Friday which simplifies the process by which a top CoP and his deputies are to be selected and appointed.
In an interview with Sunday Express yesterday, Dyer-Griffith said the past three years have been very difficult for both Griffith and his family.
She said the toll on the family cannot be quantified, adding that no amount of remuneration can buffer the impact.
Ultimately, Dyer-Griffith said the decision on whether Griffith will seek to continue serving as top cop will be a “family decision”.
The Sunday Express also reached out to Griffith who said he has no comment but echoed his wife’s statement that he will consult with his family.
Dyer-Griffith said having served in public office before she fully understands that self-sacrifice is essential to leadership, as this family has been in the unique position for a number of years.
Dyer-Griffith served as a senator and parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Communication in the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration.
According to Dyer-Griffith, when one offers himself or herself for a position of leadership, everything that comes with that position impacts the family, be it good, bad or indifferent.
“When Gary assumed the position of Commissioner of Police some three years ago, I recall being asked by a journalist, ‘are you prepared for the impact on your family?’ I reminded that journalist that this was not our first foray in public life, and as such, we were as prepared as we could be,” she said.
“As I reflect, nothing could have prepared us for the extremes that we faced every single day. I have seen numerous lives positively impacted by Gary being in this position, however, exactly how much is one expected to sacrifice?” she added.
Numerous enemies
Dyer-Griffith said life has not been easy with her husband leading the crime fight.
“Not only has the role placed a significant strain on the family, with the almost weekly new death threats, the changes to some of the freedoms we take for granted, the constant monitoring, the constant vigilance, but it has impacted in ways I really would not have imagined. Afraid? No. Over it? Definitely,” she said.
Dyer-Griffith said her husband’s health has been affected as she noted he was hospitalised on two occasions.
“I have seen his health impacted in ways that would otherwise have never been an issue. Whilst he comes across many times as almost robotic in his treatment of his own human requirements of rest, sleep, nutrition, etc, lack of these basic human requirements takes its toll,” she said.
Additionally, she deemed what she called recent character attacks on the family as demonstrating the “absolutely callous spectrum within which we operate.
“Now, we are no different from any of those in public life, whose children are victims of incessant and uncalled for attacks, and I also appreciate the numerous enemies made by Gary in almost every quarter, however, it really flags a wider issue of basic human intent,” she said.
Dyer-Griffith said her son and her stepdaughter have faced attacks.
“I have seen the undue harassment and goading of T’Shauna, and more recently, read blatant lies, innuendo and half-truths perpetrated against my 18-year-old son, Gary III, whose only crime is having the audacity to represent this country,” she said.
“My first instinct, as a parent, was to protect and attack—particularly when you know the lies. Nevertheless, my time and energy is very expensive, and exerting same over foolish drivel by inconsequential nonentities, serves no useful purpose. That energy is better used to support and keep reaffirming, even in the midst of the storm. As a matter of fact, as I shared with the kid, ‘never let them remove your smile or shine’,” she said.
Dyer-Griffith said anyone who knows her husband knows that the “contrived, concerted and concentrated attacks” on the family will evoke a response from him, and quite naturally so.
“But, the intensity really begs the question, is this worth it? In short, the toll on this family cannot be quantified, and there is no amount of remuneration that can buffer the impact. And I can safely say, life goes on with or without it. If that be God’s will,” she said.
Polls
In 2019, an Express-commissioned poll conducted by Port of Spain-based Market Facts and Opinion (MFO) found that a majority 64 per cent of the 602 respondents interviewed were satisfied with Griffith.
In March 2021 a poll commissioned by the TTPS conducted by international research consultant Akilah Procope found that Griffith has an approval rating of 80 per cent, compared with 59 per cent for the TTPS.