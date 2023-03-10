A family ‘in double mourning’

A family in Gran Couva mourning the loss of a loved one who died in a vehicular collision on Sunday has been struck by the death of another family member in the household.
Zobidah Mohammed, 61, a mother of three and grandmother of two, was a victim of a highway cross-over crash and died at the San Fernando General Hospital hours after the collision.
Two days later, Zobidah’s mother-in-law, Gloria Mohammed, 81, suddenly took ill and was pronounced dead at the same hospital.
And at that same hospital, Gloria’s son (Zobidah’s husband), Imtiaz, 61, remains hospitalised with broken ribs.
His heart has also been emotionally shattered by the news of the deaths of his wife and mother.
Zobidah and Imtiaz’s 14-year-old grandson, Aiden, who was in the vehicle with his grandparents, also remains hospitalised, with a collapsed lung and broken collarbone.
Aiden’s father, Jamieson, spoke to the Express yesterday morning, still in shock over the double tragedy that has hit his family, and remains worried over his son.
Hit by another vehicle
On Sunday afternoon, Imtiaz was driving the family’s Nissan Tiida, with Zobidah in the front seat and Aiden in the rear seat.
They left their home at Main Road in Pepper Village and were headed to a relative’s wedding in Debe.
The fatal crash occurred on the highway in the vicinity of Gasparillo.
Jamieson said his father regained consciousness on Monday and related to him what occurred to cause the cross-over crash.
“He said that someone was bumpering him. He overtook a vehicle and was returning to the slow lane. He is not a fast driver and averages about 50 or 60 miles per hour.
“He was merging back into the lane. The driver behind him seemed to mis-average and touched my father’s back bumper on the right side. Then my dad’s car spun out of control. He tried his best to regain control and stop, but he could not,” said Jamieson.
The Nissan Tiida collided with a grey Toyota Hilux on the northbound lane, driven by a 40-year-old man of Mayaro, Sucreash Angad, who was headed to Chaguanas with his wife, three children and father-in-law in the vehicle.
The occupants of both vehicles were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Zobidah was pronounced dead that evening.
Need for cameras
Jamieson, 38, who is her eldest child, believes if there were functioning street cameras on the highway, they would have captured the number plate of the vehicle that was bumpering his father’s vehicle, and subsequently struck the bumper that caused the vehicle to lose control.
“It is unfortunate that there are no street cameras in that area so the authorities could pick up who was the driver that struck my father’s car. There are street cameras throughout the country, but how many of them are working?” he said.
Jamieson also spoke out about the broken cable barriers which, if they were in place and functioning, might have saved his mother’s life.
“Maybe if there were barriers then even when that vehicle hit him, he might have spun and the barrier would have stopped him from crossing the median.
“Then things may not have been so tragic. My family would not be in shambles. My mother and grandmother may be alive. If he did not cross the median, all of this would not have happened.
“And most importantly, someone may have been held accountable for the collision because the other vehicle might have been forced to stop there,” he said.
Jamieson said his father told him that it took just “a split second” for the cross-over crash to happen.
“My family is in double mourning because someone was too hurry on the road. My father said that this accident happened in a split second, and my mother got killed. There is no doubt that my grandmother took on the stress and now she is no more.
“My grandmother’s main medical problem was arthritis. She was bedridden for about three years because she could not walk. On Tuesday morning she ‘took in’ and we called the ambulance. By the time she arrived at the hospital in San Fernando, there was barely a pulse,” said Jamieson.
He said he broke the news of his mother’s death on Monday, and then two days later, the death of his grandmother.
“It was not easy, as my father is my grandmother’s only biological child. While I was in the car headed to the hospital, I was trying to find the words to break the news about my grandmother. It is a double blow. He shed tears. He took her to the doctor and did everything for her,” he said.
Jamieson described his parents as a team, who loved their church, nurturing their family and doing household projects together.
On Monday they were going to start to build a wall at the back of the house.
When the Express visited the home on Tuesday, the construction material for the wall was in the front yard.
Nearby were the flower gardens where Zobidah’s prized rose plants were in full bloom.
“My mother was the driving force in our household. When she talked, no dog barked. She took care of us and herself. Sometimes even late at night, she would still be doing housework, sweeping and cleaning. She took care of my son and he grew up with them,” he said.
Jamieson added that his son, a pupil of Waterloo Secondary School, was an avid cricketer and last week he played with the school when they were victorious in a match.
He lamented that his son’s recovery journey may take months, and his schooling would be set back.
Jamieson appealed to anyone with information on the errant motorist who struck his father’s vehicle, to make it public.
“The whole country must have seen images of this fatal accident.
If anybody has information on the vehicle—the colour, make, licence plate, anything—please come forward. We never experienced this kind of tragedy. We never had to plan a funeral, much (less) two. We are learning as we go along,” he said.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Mon Repos Police Station at 653-0735, visit the nearest police station, or send the information to the TTPS app.