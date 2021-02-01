A FATHER’S AGONY

“Trouble and worries.”
Those two words expressed yesterday by the father of kidnapped Andrea Bharatt sum up his state of mind as he waits in agony for a phone call from the kidnappers or a police breakthrough in the case.
Andrea, 22, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, has been missing since Friday evening after she boarded a taxi from Arima for home with a friend. The friend was dropped off at her home but Andrea was not.
Her father, Randolph Bharatt, an electrician, was a picture of worry as he spoke briefly to the Express yesterday outside his Arima home, saying he just wanted to hear his daughter’s voice.
Pressed further, Bharatt said: “I have nothing more to say. I am just waiting like everybody else. The Police Commissioner (Gary Griffith) said we should stop speaking to the media. We can compromise the investigation.”
His brother, Raymond Bharatt, and a woman who were also present said they were advised to refrain from speaking to the media again.
Giving a glimpse into their father/daughter bond, Bharatt recalled she had suffered a bout of food poisoning during which he sat on a chair in the hospital for about four days nursing her back to health.
“Her mother died. She is my only child,” said an emotional Bharatt.
Against the backdrop of fans in the porch, a potential customer rushed in, and starting outlining his needs. But Bharatt politely informed him that his daughter had been kidnapped.
The gentleman seemed shocked and began to commiserate with the family. As the Express team departed, a trickle of friends and relatives came by and hugged and consoled Bharatt.
Trouble in Arima
Meanwhile, Arimians said they were “saddened” by the kidnapping and crime, which had infiltrated the Eastern borough. They were silently hoping and praying that the young woman would be returned safely to her anxious family.
They have been monitoring the newscasts. Several people also said they did not think the family had “great monetary wealth”, and therefore why the kidnapping.
Among those who shared his sentiment on Bharatt’s abduction was Carib chief and Arima elder Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez.
At the Carib Centre, at Paul Mitchell Street, he said: “We have the same name. But I don’t know them but I hope she will be found.
“Arima is aghast that crime has now infiltrated areas where it did not exist before. It is causing a great amount of suffering to people and their loved ones.
“Trinidad is such a small country. And for these major crimes to be taking place is sad. There seems to be trouble brewing in Arima.
“We hope the intelligence will be on top of things, so she can be restored to her family. We need to get away from the partisan politics. We have to find a way to put the country first.”
Liming outside D’Pulse bar, Calvary resident Deryck Sanchez said he found things are getting hot in Arima.
“On my way to work, there were a number of roadblocks in Demerara, Valencia and inner areas. Somebody’s child got kidnapped. The police have to step up on it. People may not be concerned because it’s not their daughter. But when crime comes home to roost, then they will know how it feels,” he said.
Talparo delivery driver Lorenzo Ramnarine said he was afraid as about two weeks ago, the driver of the van he was driving was robbed and the robbers took his permit and all his documents.
Sombre mood at Arima
Magistrates’ Court
Opposite at Arima Magistrates’ Court, Prince Street, the head of security said they were not sharing any information. But a young woman who exited the court said while employees are not making direct reference to Andrea, sadness has pervaded the atmosphere.
“Nobody is saying Andrea’s name. The mood is sombre. Sad. Sourness. Confused. A pallor has been cast. Everybody is hoping and praying she will come home,” she said.
Outside the court, Demerara Road taxi-driver Keston George and his colleagues have been sharing updates on the chat.
Asked if he knew Bharatt, he said: “Yes. I would see her walking past to get lunch. I saw her photo, and I realised it was Andrea. It’s sad. But we are hearing little or no information. We just have to wait and see. We hope kidnapping would not become a norm. We don’t want the society to become desensitised when men lose their reason and turn to brutish deeds.
“Passengers are saying it’s not nice when somebody so young and beautiful is snatched. Everybody is hoping it does not take a turn for the worse. We just hope the police can find her.”
At Arima Old Road taxi stand, driver Timmy Coryat said Andrea’s father is a serious man. “I met him many years ago. We are just hoping his daughter would come home safely,” he said.