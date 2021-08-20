A flood of complaints

The aftermath of pounding rains that covered parts of Central, South and North-West Trinidad on Thursday was still being felt yesterday.
There were more than 500 reports of flooding in Central Trinidad, flooding and landslides in Diego Martin and Sangre Grande and flooding in Couva, Tabaquite, Talparo, Penal and Debe over the past two days.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) reported that while river levels have been steadily decreasing some low-lying locations remained flooded.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) reported yesterday that it received up to 503 reports of residential and street flooding in St Helena, Kelly Village, Caroni and Piarco with pockets of deep water on the side streets of these areas.
The ODPM said side streets in these areas received the brunt of flood water.
Residents said yesterday they expect to spend the weekend cleaning up as long as flood waters continue to subside.
In Diego Martin there were several reports of flooded streets, 34 reports of landslides and four fallen trees.
But “all hazards have been cleared,” the ODPM noted in an update.
There was flooding and at least seven landslides in Sangre Grande.
The ODPM said all hazards were cleared away and the roads were passable to vehicular traffic up to last night.
In the Couva/Talparo and Tabaquite regions there were several flood reports and a bridge collapsed.
In the Penal/Debe region flood waters were receding and all roads up were accessible up to last night but there were pockets of flooding at Suchit Trace, Debe Trace and La Fortune Road, Woodland.
In Central Trinidad, one of the worst-hit areas, residents were unable to begin cleaning up as pockets of almost waist-high water remained in some areas yesterday.
There were no report of injuries.
‘Water will be here for days’
At Madras Road off the Caroni Bank Road in St Helena, the driver of a large cement truck attempted to drive through stagnant waist-high water on the road yesterday but had to turn around halfway when water flowed into his engine.
He was later seen parked along a drier part of Madras Road as he and two other men attempted to clean the engine and start the truck.
Further along the South Bank Road, the Express observed flood water across the impassable road.
“That water will be here for the next two or three days until it runs off,” said resident Ryan Mohammed.
Another resident, Basdeo Maraj, said, “On Wednesday night it came up around 8 p.m. and up to now I still have flood water in my home. This is the second flood in the last two weeks.”
Councillor Samuel Sankar of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation visited several residents yesterday and offered hampers of food.
Clean-up was not possible in those areas as the water was still high.
“The challenge is the drainage due to the weather,” he said.
He said from today they will be distributing clean-up hampers with brooms, mops, buckets and bleach which he said had been provided by Jenny Sharma of Jenny’s on the Boulevard restaurant.
He said he also received some ready-to-eat meals from the non-governmental organisation SEWA TT.