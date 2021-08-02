“A salesman’s foolish idea.”
This was how Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley described any plan to transform the Nelson Mandela Park into a “modern Public Wellness and Sports Tourism Hub” by installing synthetic grass.
The proposal had come from Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, an insurance salesman. And it has now been shelved.
At 12.39 p.m. yesterday, Rowley responded on Facebook to the proposal to install a synthetic surface playing field, known as 3G astroturf, in place of the natural grass at the park.
“Replacing the natural environment at Mandela Park with artificial turf is a salesman’s foolish idea that ought not to waste the time or the resources of the Port of Spain Corporation. The Government is sure the Corporation can put its time and money to much better use and spare us all this unnecessary aggravation,” Rowley stated.
During a consultation exercise last week, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez had outlined the advantages of such a proposal, including the development of the 3G turf facility, which he said was for intensive use because of its durable, resilient nature, and improvement to the design of the park to facilitate increased public use and host multiple sporting events.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Martinez indicated he had been made aware of the Prime Minister’s statement.
“He’s indicated his position publicly and by doing that he has sent us a message which we have heard loud and clear. I can’t say from where that position would have taken root, maybe he read one of my responses in the media, or maybe he was briefed on what was taking place. In any case, I am the Mayor of Port of Spain on behalf of the City and its occupants. Not for any personal capacity.
“Therefore my views will have to reflect the city’s views. And as for the Prime Minister, I welcome his statements. I would be inclined to believe that the officeholder is a more politically astute man than the mayor of Port of Spain, so any opportunity that I get to hear from the Prime Minister, I’m delighted. No matter the medium, or if it’s an indication of whether it’s something I need to do or not do. I think he’s much more experienced and politically astute, so I welcome it,” Martinez said.
Unsolicited proposal
Martinez, however, wanted to correct views being expressed in the media that the Port of Spain City Corporation had already committed to the proposal.
Contrary to what is being reported, he said the corporation had yet to commit to any proposals, and explained:
“What had happened was, the corporation, some years ago, got some unsolicited proposals to look at this means as part of the development for the revitalisation of Port of Spain. The proposals were only addressed recently, and we then looked at how persons utilised the park and the activities conducted in the park.
“We thought maybe we could enhance this experience and reviewed the activities, and we thought it was a good enough idea to bring it to public consultation, to ask the public their thoughts and opinions before proceeding.
“Then, on Sunday, after receiving feedback from the city’s occupants, we came to a decision that we will not be going through with the proposal. This was even before the Prime Minister’s statement.
“So we took heed of the public’s response. Initially, it was a mix of persons who were both for and against.
“However, eventually the number of persons who thought it was not a good idea became overwhelming and as of yesterday (Sunday), as the Mayor of Port of Spain, I decided we will put the whole proposal on pause, and will not request any other proposals for the development of the park in the interim.
“It so happened that the Prime Minister responded the following day (Monday), and made his position clear, which indicated that there were better areas we could turn our attention to, and I don’t disagree with him.”
Lesson learned
When asked his opinion on the Prime Minister making his statement via social media, Martinez said he had not taken any issue with the medium.
“The local government typically does not have frequent communication with the Central Government, outside of mostly Members of Parliament.
“Typically if we have proposals, before we even bring it to the Central Government for funding or what have you, we will have to do public consultations, which is exactly what we did in this case. Because that is one of the main criteria for any approvals of projects.
“One of the key tenets of leadership, especially in Government, is to listen to the people, and try to do what is right for the people. We may not always get things right.
“And there are times where we will be critical, and be criticised for events and proposals. Other times, we will be praised. At the end of the day, it’s about what the people would want and need,” he said.
On the lesson learned, Martinez said: “What I will take away from this entire process, however, is that for future proposals, of whatever kind, we will try to put it in a way that is more palatable or understood by the citizenry so they appreciate the process, that we are trying to find out their interest in what is being put forward, and that it does not mean we have automatically made a decision to pursue an avenue.”