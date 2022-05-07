Brian Jagessar

drowned: Brian Jagessar

Brian Jagessar, the child who drowned in a swimming pool last Saturday, will be laid to rest today, the day he would have celebrated his fifth birthday.

His mother, Reshma Jagessar, had planned a surprise birthday party with his loved ones for that day and had worked extra hours to purchase a special present.

Instead, the mother will say goodbye to her first-born in a fune­ral ser­vice at the family’s Longdenville home.

Jagessar, a 21-year-old mother of three, said her son was looking forward to his birthday.

“He wanted a party and I didn’t tell him I was planning one. I just worked extra hours so I can buy nice things for him. Now, I have to bury my child on that same day,” she said on Thursday.

Brian had also requested a birthday party with his classmates yester­day (Friday). His mother said he had packed the party bags and the cake was ordered.

“So I will still take everything to the school and give it to his classmates. He would have loved that,” she said on Thursday. His teachers have also planned a special tribute.

An autopsy performed on the child’s body confirmed that he drowned.

The family was spending the day at a rented swimming pool in Central Park, Balmain, Couva, last Saturday when Brian asked his mother for food.

Jagessar said, “I turned around to get the food and he walked away. We started looking for him but we couldn’t find him.” The child’s father later found him at the bottom of the pool.

He was pronounced dead at the Couva District Health Facility.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A funeral for Brian on his 5th birthday

A funeral for Brian on his 5th birthday

Brian Jagessar, the child who drowned in a swimming pool last Saturday, will be laid to rest today, the day he would have celebrated his fifth birthday.

His mother, Reshma Jagessar, had planned a surprise birthday party with his loved ones for that day and had worked extra hours to purchase a special present.

DOMA: Country in national crime emergency

DOMA: Country in national crime emergency

The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) says the country is in the midst of a national crime emergency.

The association, headed by businessman Gregory Aboud, made the statement yesterday in a news release.

And while the association pointed to recent crimes and killings to support its assertion, it condemned the “stunning silence” from major stakeholders in society even more.

BELOVED BUSINESSMAN SHOT DEAD

BELOVED BUSINESSMAN SHOT DEAD

Fifty-two-year-old businessman Darryl Dindial, who was shot and killed outside his auto shop in Chaguanas on Thursday evening, during an attempted robbery, was regarded by residents as hard-working, humble and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Dindial’s death has therefore left those who knew him in a state of grief, and feeling robbed of such a great and joyful soul. Many of them took to the streets the night he was killed to protest the rise in crime in the neighbourhood.

Foster: My hands are clean

Foster: My hands are clean

“Character assassination” is how Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings yesterday responded to a Special Branch report alleging corrupt activities against him.

The report was released on Thursday by UNC senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.

At a news conference yesterday at his ministry offices on Elizabeth Street, Port of Spain, Cummings said the document contained dangerous and inaccurate assertions that must be addressed.

Griffith threatens legal action to obtain Stanley John report

Griffith threatens legal action to obtain Stanley John report

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith has threatened legal action against the Police Service Commission (PolSC) if it fails to hand over the Stanley John report.

The report was done by retired Appeal Court judge Stanley John, who was appointed by the former Bliss Seepersad-led PolSC to enquire into allegations of corruption in the issuance of firearms users’ licences (FULs).

Recommended for you