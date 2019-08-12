Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley seems to have 'gone into hiding' as his Government is in chaos and has collapsed claimed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The former Prime Minister issued two news releases, the first cautioning against "mob justice" saying that former Government Minister Marlene McDonald must have her day in court and there must be compassion at this time.
The second criticising Rowley's poor leadership in the naming of PNM Senator Garvin Simonette as Public Administration Minister and then cancelling the decision.
"The Prime Minister seems to be governing by news release. He has gone into hiding, abandoning his responsibilities and leaving his subordinates to deal with the fallout.
Our nation is now facing a crisis of leadership. There is no alternative for Keith Rowley now but to call a general election immediately. The people of Trinidad and Tobago deserve better," stated Persad-Bissessar.
She said it was "utter incompetence"for Rowley to appoint Simonette as Minister and within hours cancelling the appointment.
"It is clear that the Prime Minister has lost the weak grip he had on his Government," she said adding that the country is still reeling from the 'shocking news' that McDonald was charged with money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and misbehaviour in public office.
Persad-Bissessar noted that Rowley announced McDonald's replacement but just a few hours later, was compelled to cancel the intended appointment after allegations of a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge in Brevard County Florida surfaced.
"This debacle has thrown Keith Rowley’s poor leadership and, by extension, his judgement into the spotlight once again," she said.
With respect to McDonald Persad-Bissessar said the former Minister is innocent until proven guilty.
"Our justice system dictates that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, that is the foundation of our justice system. Mob justice is an affront to the principles of democracy that our country is built on. Minister Mcdonald is entitled to a fair trial where she can defend herself against the accusations and at the end justice will be done by the courts. This is not a matter for gloating, insults and judgement. Therefore i caution restraint as this matter is now subjudice," stated Persad-Bissessar.
She also noted media reports that McDonald had fallen in and was hospitalised at the St Clair Medical hospital.
Persad-Bissessar called on the authorities to ensure that McDonald gets proper medical care.
"I am aware that Minister Mcdonald suffers from illnesses and, I urge the authorites to ensure that she recieves proper medical care, as anyone can appreciate that this will be a very trying time for her. Minister Mcdonald's health is paramount and I do hope that she recovers well so she can have her fair day in court," stated Persad-Bissessar.
She further called on the population to show compassion.
"We must always strive to avoid hate, bitterness and out of control rhetoric and instead seek to show compassion, love and humanity to others especially in their times of misfortune. Only then as a society can we move forward together as one people," she stated.