A grad goes back

President Christine Kangaloo spoke to pupils of her alma mater on Friday, telling them to enjoy the occasion and stop worrying about the future.
The president spoke to the graduating class of 2023 of Grant Memorial Presbyterian at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church in San Fernando.
President Kangaloo said “there could not be a more perfect combination of school and church” since the Susamachar Presbyterian Church is the church that she grew up in and also the church in which she got married.
President Kangaloo spoke to the pupils, with a picture of her graduation day from Grant Memorial on display, giving them advice she would give to her younger self.
“This isn’t because I think that I look good in this picture (in fact, it’s quite the opposite), but because I wanted to show you, and I wanted you to see for yourselves that, many years ago, I stood exactly in the shoes that you are standing in today, as someone who was graduating from Grant Memorial... And I want you to understand, from that picture, that I know exactly how you feel today, because I was once exactly where you are today,” she said.
She reflected on the theme of Friday’s graduation – “Embracing The Endless Possibilities”.
“I look at that little girl in this picture, I ask myself - what do I want to say to her, now that, decades later, I have returned to my alma mater, as an older and hopefully wiser person - as all of you will be some day,” she said.
President Kangaloo told the pupils that at secondary school they will make friends for life, like she did.
She said, “The first thing I would say to that little girl in that picture, and the first thing that I say to all of you this morning, is - enjoy the occasion and stop worrying about the future. You see, I was one of only three girls from Grant school who went on to St Joseph’s Convent in San Fernando that year, and I was scared and worried about that. All of my friends were going on to Naparima Girls’ and I was scared and worried that I wouldn’t see my friends any more, and I might not make new ones at Convent. And what do you think happened? I went on to make, at St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, some of my best friends in life, many of whom I still hang out with to this day.”
She added, “So, I would tell that young girl in the picture – and I say to all of you who are graduating today - not to worry, you are going to make new and wonderful friends. I would tell that young girl in the picture that I know that change can be scary, but that it can also be exciting. And I would tell her that while she might be apprehensive about going to a strange, new school, that she should be excited about how much she is going to learn at her new school and about how many different and wonderful people and subjects she is going to get exposed to there.”
Don’t be afraid
President Kangaloo told the pupils to be grateful for their parents, teachers and friends and to hold on to the values that have been engrained in them at Grant Memorial.
She said, The next thing that I would tell that little girl in the picture is that she has a tremendous advantage in life – and that is, that she received a great education at Grant Memorial. I would tell her, as I tell each of you today, that the academic foundation she received at Grant Memorial will allow her to adapt quickly to her new subjects at her new school. I would tell her that she will adjust smoothly to the demands of secondary school, as I know all of you will.
“And so, just as I would say to young Christine, I say to all of you this morning, “Be Grateful”. Each of you is loved. Your parents, your teachers, and your friends all love you. And when things go wrong in life, each of you needs to remember that. Some of us have heard the popular reading when we go to church that goes “So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love”. I would tell that little girl in the picture that the most powerful tool in her life, is the knowledge that she is loved.”
President Kangaloo told the graduating pupils to always remember the difference between right and wrong.
“I would also tell young Christine in that picture to hold on to the values that have been engrained in her at Grant Memorial, as she goes through life. I would tell her to always remember the difference between right and wrong. We always know the difference in our hearts – we always get that uncomfortable feeling in our hearts when we do something that we feel isn’t right. I would tell the young girl in that picture, as I tell all of you today, to listen to your heart and let your heart help you discern the right things from the wrong things. When friends are encouraging you to do something that your heart is telling you isn’t right – listen to your heart,” she said.
She told the pupils, “But, as delighted as I am to be here today, I know that it can’t possibly compare to how happy and proud you, my dear students, are, and the delight that you and your teachers and your parents must all feel, at your having made it to the end of your primary school experience. What a truly wonderful accomplishment this is. You have worked extremely hard to get here. And now that you have made it to your graduation day, you deserve both to celebrate, and to be celebrated.”