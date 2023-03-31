‘A great day’

“GREAT day in the morning.”
This was how Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley responded to the US$100 million (TT$700m) victory for the people of Trinidad and Tobago in the US courts.
Rowley posted this response on his Facebook page yesterday along with pictures of the three daily newspapers, which all had the story on their front pages.
The verdict was handed down in the civil asset forfeiture case in Miami on Wednesday arising out of the Piarco Airport corruption matter.
The case involved the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago v Birk Hillman Consultants, Inc, et al, in the Circuit Court in and for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Case No 0411813 CA 30 (the ‘Piarco Miami Civil Lawsuit’).
Former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi told the Express on Wednesday that, ‘the jury concluded that all three defendants — businessman Steve Ferguson, former minister Brian Kuei Tung and Raul Gutierrez Jr, the former principal of Calmaquip Engineering Corporation (which provided the specialised equipment at the airport)-were liable for US$32,385,988 in damages suffered by the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and the jury also granted the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations) Act claims made by the State which trebled the damages. The net effect of the verdict is that the State is the beneficiary of the trebling of damages automatically and is also entitled to prejudgment interest of at least US$25 million. Final judgment will be well in excess of US$100 million.’
Yesterday, Al-Rawi told CCN TV6 that the next step in the matter would be to recover the money awarded to this country by the court.
He later told the Express that it was “ a civil claim solely” when asked if any of the defendants could face the possibility of prison time.
He added, that “There is already a criminal complaint in the US courts...it’s in this criminal matter that many have gone to federal jail and in respect of which Ferguson is a fugitive from justice.”
The Express also reached out to former prime minister Basdeo Panday, who reserved comment on the ruling.
“It’s a judgment of the court and it will have to stand unless further appealed, so I have no opinions or commentary on the matter,” Panday expressed.
United National Congress member Dinesh Rambally, who is Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West, expressed similar sentiments.
“I haven’t read the judgment myself yet, so I’m not inclined to speak yet. But I assure you when I do, it will be done,” Rambally said.
Al-Rawi, as corporate representative of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the Piarco Miami Civil Lawsuit, indicated that after an approximately two-hour deliberation, a jury comprising six residents of Miami-Dade County, Florida, found Ferguson liable for multiple claims arising from fraud perpetrated in connection with the redevelopment of the Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Al-Rawi reported that the court earlier found that defendants Brian Kuei Tung, the former minister of finance in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and Raul Gutierrez Jr, the former principal of Calmaquip Engineering Corporation, were also liable.
Calmaquip was formerly headquartered in Miami.