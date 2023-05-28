‘A great hurdle to overcome’

There are 1,120 body cameras which have been distributed to officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) for operations throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
And the TTPS is scheduled to get another 2,000 additional devices.
But two national security experts have raised questions about if and how the body cameras are being used.
One has considered the mindset and willingness of police officers to wear body cameras, while the other has argued the use of the cameras may have slowed.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, while responding to Naparima MP Rodney Charles during the sitting of the Lower House, said body cameras are to be used by first-response officers, and to aid in police investigations in confrontations between the police and criminal elements as well as citizens.
“If more is required, more resources will be made available, because the objective is to have as many situations where police are involved be recorded in such a way that it can be utilised in confirming how the confrontation or lack thereof took place involving the police and citizens. It is a matter that is under way,” Rowley said.
All police-involved killings are investigated by first division officers.
Information forwarded to the Sunday Express from the Police Service shows 1,120 cameras have been assigned to officers.
Two hundred and thirty were assigned to the Police Academy for training; 140 were assigned to Emergency Response Patrols which operate throughout the country; 100 were assigned to the Traffic Division; and 100 were assigned to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit.
The North Central Division Task Force, Central Division Task Force, Northern Division Task Force, Southern Division Task Force and North Eastern Division Task Force were assigned 70 cameras per unit.
The South Western Division Task Force was assigned 53; the Eastern Division Task Force was assigned 50; the Port of Spain Division Task Force was assigned 42 cameras; the Western Division Task Force was assigned 30; the Special Investigations Unit was assigned 20; and the Port of Spain City Police were assigned 16.
But the perception remains among many people that the cameras are not being used by police.
However, senior police sources say they are being used by first-response officers.
Following any confrontation, footage from body cameras is reviewed by senior personnel who may then consult legal officers on how to proceed.
In April, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher noted in a statement that she had given instructions to all divisional heads, and heads of units and sections, regarding the mandatory use of body-worn cameras by officers who were issued with the devices.
It was noted that officers are guided by policy and, as such, any breach of this policy will be met with the requisite disciplinary action.
“I am aware of the importance, value and benefits of body-worn cameras. They allow for greater transparency and lead to faster resolutions of investigations, which in turn builds public trust and confidence in the police,” Harewood-Christopher said.
Former head of the National Operations Centre and strategic security consultant Garvin Heerah told the Sunday Express that not only was the use of body cameras important, but there needed to be a proper evaluation of its implementation.
“We have seen that after consultation and analyses of benefits, there was a decision to have the TTPS outfitted with body-worn cameras.
“Body-worn cameras are an element of policing to improve the civility of police/citizen encounters and to enhance citizen perceptions of police transparency and legitimacy. As a result, it is hoped that the TTPS will adopt this technology with an intent to improve the quality of policing in the communities and various areas of operations that they will be called in to respond, he stated.
“I will go further to reiterate that I raised this suggestion when the body-worn cameras were at the embryonic stage, that National Security should also consider outfitting the Defence Force, especially the Coast Guard and certain units in the Regiment.
“I went further to also advise on considering outfitting certain arms in the Prisons Service. The body-worn cameras are a control system that will promote accountability and ensure the protection of the officer in all matters,” Heerah said.
He noted it was also very important to have mechanisms in place to evaluate the efficacy of this initiative.
“KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) will need to be designed and proper implementation of the 3M framework-Measurement, Monitoring and Management. It’s a step in the right direction and aligns with the TTPS strategy of technology-driven policing.
“However, mindset and willingness by officers to use the technology effectively will be a great hurdle to overcome,” Heerah noted.
Former commissioner of police and political leader of the National Transformation Alliance Gary Griffith said body cameras are instrumental in ensuring public trust and confidence in the TTPS.
“Hence it was one of the things I pushed when I was police commissioner. It was difficult at first trying to get buy-in to the concept, as it was seen as an avenue initially as trying to target police officers while they were conducting their duties.
“So I had to do a campaign to explain that it’s a two-fold system. Yes, errant officers would be disciplined if they operated outside their legal authority; but also it ensured that when they were wrongfully accused, it would protect them from accusations made by people who would have made comments or statements which could have affected the police officer.”
He said: “So, body cameras were a critical system. And I ensured it was a standard operational procedure that when issued, it must be used when on patrol. And then we would collect and analyse the data of its use for other policy decisions.
“Now the cameras are not something that can be on throughout the entirety of an officer’s duty. It’s battery life doesn’t facilitate this, and there are other mechanisms such as dashboard cameras which can be utilised while an officer is in a vehicle, for instance. But as soon as you come out of the vehicle, if on patrol, on a road block, going to issue a warrant, or on an operation, the body cameras would be mandatory to be switched on.”
However, he complained that when he left office, the continuation of this policy for body-worn cameras appeared to have slowed.