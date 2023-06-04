‘A guard, a gun and a dog’

Former minister of works and transport Jearlean John was unflatteringly described and dismissed as “the prime minister’s (Basdeo Panday) flavour of the month” by the late Edward Bayley, chairman of Nipdec, the State company that offered project implementation services to the government.
This is according to the Report of the Commission of Enquiry into the Piarco Airport Project, which was undertaken by the Basdeo Panday administration. The report, which was handed in to then-president ANR Robinson in April 2003, has never been made public, its secrecy surviving three administrations.
The report of the commission of enquiry (CoE), which examined the project from April 2002 to August 2003, found “serious breaches, including acts of massive corruption, greed, conflicts of interest, inequality of treatment, favouritism, gross misconduct, irregularities, improprieties and mismanagement by many, including ministers of the former (UNC) administration”.
The report named top government officials and businessmen as the key players in the “scandalous affair” who “plotted to defraud the State through the $1.6 billion Piarco Airport Development Project”.
The Sunday Express has obtained a copy of the report which states that Nipdec’s (National Insurance Property Development Company Ltd) general manager, Margaret Thompson, testified she had cause to speak with Bayley. “On this occasion she was the bearer of concerns expressed by the then Minister Jearlean John about the operations at the Piarco Airport Project. According to Mrs Thompson, his (Bayley’s) reaction to this was that she (Thompson) should not worry about Miss John” since “she was only the Prime Minister’s flavour of the month”.
Bayley not only dismissed John as having any influence, but he also diminished the role of Nipdec itself as the “watchdog” for the State in the project.
“Mrs Thompson testified... about NIPDEC’s inability to effectively control Birk Hillman Consultants Incorporated and the frustrations that NIPDEC had in clearly defining its (Nipdec’s) role. She claimed that she had cause to bring the matter to the attention of the then chairman of NIPDEC Edward Bayley. According to her, in response to her complaint, he had told her that the only things that were needed on the Project (from Nipdec) were ‘a guard, a gun and a dog’.”
With no one “guarding the guards”, Nipdec and the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, alleged “watchdogs” for the State, found themselves becoming more and more complicit. Management personnel who bravely stood up for the taxpayers met their occupational demise at worst, or at best found themselves like “impotent hamsters in a cage” because chairmen, ministers and other higher-ups minimised their role, ignored their advice, dismissed their concerns and deliberately undermined their authority. As a result, Nipdec “struggled to find a meaningful role for itself on the Project” as Birk Hillman, the foreign consultant, took charge.
“Many were the attempts by several people connected with NIPDEC in the course of the construction to curb what they considered was the incessant greed of the company (named)...operating through a Mr (local businessman named) in combination with the designers and managers, Birk Hillman Consultants Incorporated,” the report said.
Nipdec officers—Noel Garcia, Ian Telfer and Simon Clement—complained bitterly about the irregularities taking place on the project. Garcia was reprimanded by a director (named) “who was described in evidence as a huge man and a bit of a bully”. Garcia was eventually fired. Telfer reported that on his visit to Hillman’s Orlando office in Florida, USA, “he discovered that one of their consultants scheduling experts was a salesman of Tupperware which are small food containers. He left there most disappointed” and eventually resigned. After Clement expressed his misgivings about the irregularities, he was advised by one of his co-workers that “they go lick you up”. It came to pass in April 1999 when his post of Nipdec’s internal auditor was made redundant and his services terminated.
Unmitigated effluent
Nipdec managers fought to make their presence felt, “even though they were effectively kept at bay by the powers-that-be”. When Northern Construction submitted a bid of $183 million for CP-9 (Terminal Facility), this figure was $79 million higher than the engineer’s estimate and the budgeted sum. The ministry of works took the position that the contract should be approved nevertheless, and this provoked the ire of David Hardy, Nipdec director, and the chairman of Nipdec’s tenders committee.
Hardy wrote to Nipdec executive director Trevor Romano and Nipdec official Sonnylal Soomai, as well as then-minister Sadiq Baksh. Hardy’s language used in the letter is instructive: “Sonny, will you please arrange for the most senior employee of BH (Birk Hillman) to be at NIPDEC for today’s tender committee. The individual concerned should plan to arrive around 2.30 p.m., by which time the committee will have hopefully been able to digest the unmitigated effluent put before it by BH.”
In his letter to Baksh, Hardy complained about “the conduct and intransigence of Birk Hillman”, and suggested options to avoid the $79 million cost overrun. But the end result was that instead of CP-9 being reduced in line with the budgeted amount proposed by Mrs Margaret Thompson...it increased from $183.9 million to $229 million. “This final figure...still included an exorbitant charge of TT$98,000 for a folding door as opposed to the meagre budgeted sum of the engineers, Birk Hillman, of $472 for the same folding door!” the report said.
“Notwithstanding the limitations on its functions and powers, the Commission is satisfied from all the surrounding circumstances that NIPDEC did try to bring some order out of the chaos obtaining on the Project and to draw attention to those concerned about the irregularities that they considered obtained there. Mr Noel Garcia, Mr Ian Telfer, Mr Simon Clement, Mr Kenneth Crichlow, Mrs Margaret Thompson, Directors Mr Francis Mungroo, Ranjit Singh and Mr David Hardy did try but to no avail. We...found Mrs Margaret Thompson resolute, firm and industrious, all in the interest of the taxpayer and was one in the mould of Ms Jearlean John,” the commissioners said.
‘If priest could play, who is me’
The commission said the chairman (named) of another “watchdog” State enterprise adopted the position that “if priest could play who is me” to justify “collusion, corruption and gross misconduct”. “In this connection, the evidence is clear that he paid little, if any regard, to the law and the rules and procedures to which he was subjected, but in contrast, did as he pleased,” the report said.
The report recorded in great detail the actions of this chairman, noting: “From the outset he used his position in his capacity as Chairman to advance his own interest as well as those of certain employees and other third parties. Mr (name called) in the operations at the (‘watchdog’ State company) acted as a monarch of all he surveyed.”
He gave a contract for the supply of and maintenance of computers at the State company to a private company in which he was a principal. In collaboration with others, he gave a contract to the Firearms Training Institute Ltd to service and maintain the firearms belonging to the State enterprise for sums varying between $4,000 and $9,200 a month over a five-year period when the evidence showed that before this, the Defence Force had performed this function at no cost to the taxpayer. This chairman also authorised the construction of a cambio in the terminal facility, in which a favoured businessman (named) had an interest, something which was prejudicial to State-owned FCB.
This chairman also led his board in approving a reduction in the rental for a fast food restaurant (named) in which the same businessman had an interest—a privilege which was not accorded to other concessionaires. This chairman and his board “unilaterally fixed salaries for himself, the members of his Board and his officers of management, without consulting the (then) CPO, Sandra Marchack”, and overpaid himself ($341,556.43 more than due) and others in the process.
This State enterprise had changed chairmen during the time of the construction of the airport. The previous chairman, the commission noted, had visited the company’s offices on the day that the request for proposals submissions were due and terminated the services of key personnel at the State company.
“It is inconceivable that the (named State enterprise) board could have concluded that execution of this major project could proceed without an able and competent team of in-house professionals,” the report said, noting that if anything, this team should have been “strengthened and expanded” rather than terminated.
Commission of enquiry
The commission of enquiry into the Piarco airport project was chaired by the late Clinton Bernard, a former chief justice, and comprised:
• Victor Hart, a retired chartered quantity surveyor and project manager
• Marie Ange Knights, chartered accountant and former assistant auditor general
• Peter Bynoe, chartered consulting architect and former chief architect
• Keith Sirju, chartered engineer and a lecturer in structural analysis and designs at The UWI.
The commission received 73 memoranda/statements, heard from 65 witnesses, held 171 public hearings and 12 private hearings. It was appointed by then president Arthur NR Robinson on April 22, 2002, and handed in its report in August 2003.