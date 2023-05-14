A Happy Mother’s Day to all

Mother’s Day, which is being celebrated around the world today, remains one of the best opportunities to honour the matriarch of the family.
Some people have bought flowers, gift baskets, electronics and other items to celebrate mothers today. Others will be preparing their mother’s favourite dish to honour her.
Here are some Mother’s Day wishes from citizens.
Laventille East Member of Parliament (MP) Adrian Leonce: “I would like to wish my mother, (Helena Leonce) and my wife (Karen-Lee Leonce), Happy Mother’s Day. She is the mother of my five children—three girls Jeanae, Abia, Klaiah, and the two boys Adrian and Jahmai. Somehow they all manage to fit into my car. We will chip in and cook a palatable dish. To all the mothers who are nurturing their children into good, law-abiding and God-fearing citizens, I have deep respect for them. Without them, we would not have been on planet Earth.”
Former calypso monarch Terri Lyons, mother of Matthias: “I want to say Happy Mother’s Day (to all mothers). Keep strong amid all the socio-economic challenges. Enjoy the day to its fullest. Every mother has her personal struggles. It’s not easy raising children and a family. Enjoy the day with your children or enjoy it by yourself. A number of people have given up. Can’t cope. We are still standing, proud as a lion and solid as a rock. You have weathered the storms. Sometimes you feel depressed. You feel it when you are in your cocoon. Nobody is looking at you, and saying ‘Thank You’. But I want to let you know you are deeply appreciated. Valued. You are royal. I will spend the day relaxing and looking at some television.”
Managing director of IT McLeod, Tracey McLeod-Celestin, a mother of four boys: “I want to wish all the mothers a lovely day. We are the bedrock of society. We are responsible for nurturing our young men. We have to prepare them for serious roles in life as protector and provider. I want to urge the women to continue to hone their skills. Love yourself. Pamper yourself.”
Teacher and singer Michelle Dowrich, a mother of three boys: “We were not given a manual on mothering. Hats off to all the mothers, who have persevered with their children. Not just those who bore children from their bodies. Not just the biological, but the non-biological mothers. Don’t forget the teachers who have brought a level of love, empathy and intuition that not all women are blessed with. Once a woman finds herself in that role it seems to be a God-given role. A sacred rite of passage towards being a mother or mothering other people. It encompasses both biological, caregivers and guardians. While everybody will make a big deal, I hope all mothers get a chance to shut the door and get some well deserved rest.”
Orthopaedic surgeon Dr David Toby, co-chairman of the Esimaje Foundation, along with Dr Oti Esimaje: “I would like to wish my lovely wife Nicole Happy Mother’s Day. I would like to wish all the mothers a splendid day. Special kudos to the parents of differently-abled children. It’s truly a labour of love. Mothers have a sacred responsibility to nurture their children with good values. It’s the only recipe to build compassionate, caring and productive citizens.”
Chairman of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) South/Central Zone Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall): “I want to wish all mothers continued great health and wisdom and understanding. Keep fostering love. We are losing love. Males always love their mothers and if the mothers ask their sons to account, we could begin to effect change. We can bring back the society to what it used to be like. We have lost our moorings. Every day is Mother’s Day. (Today) will be the icing on the cake. I take care of my dear mother Cynthia Pascall, 88.”
General manager, Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) Patrick Gomez: “I wish them all the best on Mother’s Day. They are the fabric of society and they keep households together. They mould good citizens by their efforts. I hope they are treated like queens on that day and they are wined and dined and get a lot of rest on that day.”
Brenton Hamilton, manager of St Mary’s stick-fighting gayelle: “I want to wish them all the best. Enjoy the day. Plenty of pampering. Continue to support the children, so they would not engage in a life of crime and violence. I wish all the mothers and wives of the boismen and female chantwels a lovely day.”
Anglican Bishop Rev Claude Berkley: “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers. I hope my two beautiful daughters enjoy the day. Have an enjoyable and fulfilling day. I hope the role of motherhood grows stronger with each passing day. You can assist in providing your children with good examples for proper community living. The Book of Proverbs Chapter 22 verse 16 says ‘Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.’ I want to wish God’s choicest blessings on all mothers.”