THE Government’s latest fuel price increase is a hard blow to the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) who feel they are taken back to the challenges they faced during the height of the Covid pandemic.
So said PDA president Robin Naraynsingh who believes Finance Minister Colm Imbert was mistaken or misled as he made no adjustments to dealers’ margin at the pumps and took away the five-cent margin increase that was announced in April.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Naraynsingh noted that at the mid-term budget in April this year Imbert had said dealers would get a five-cent margin increase which did not come into effect until August.
“What was disappointing is that he gave us five cents on August 1 and with the hike in the price of gas he took it back on September 26. So that five cents was short-lived because every time we sell fuel or we have to purchase fuel, it costs us extra in terms of expenditure, interest, raising funds, paying business levy, green fund levy and all the associated costs that goes with a gas station business. It really was a blow to the Petroleum dealers,” he said.
The five cent increase, he said, gave them an opportunity to manage their business a little better and have cash flow.
Now, he said, dealers have been placed back into the pandemic and cash flow has receded.
“We do not have the luxury of properly paying our taxes and paying our expenditure, it takes us back and plunges the whole industry into a desperate situation,” he said.
“Every time you increase the price of gas without a commensurate increase in margin our ability to purchase fuel diminishes. This is a hard blow and will put us back,” he added.
Naraynsingh noted that the PDA has never met Energy Minister Stuart Young so it is not optimistic when the Government says it meets with all stakeholders.
He said Imbert was probably misled or made a mistake.
“I don’t think he would want to have an industry operating at a loss, I don’t think that is his wish to have the private selling out money and losing money, it’s like transferring wealth from private enterprise to State enterprise,” he said.
Naraynsingh said the market prices must be monitored for adjustments to be made at the pump.
Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine noted yesterday that this was the Government’s sixth increase of fuel over the past seven years.
Oil prices, he said, are coming down somewhat and they may continue to recede given that there is a consensus and there is a global recession.
He said there could also be changes in the geo-political climate of the world and questioned what happens if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine de-escalates.
Ramnarine said there must be a formula in place to adjust fuel prices when the price of oil rises or decreases.
“The Minister needs to articulate a formula which allows the public to understand how the price at the pump would change if the price of oil were to rise or fall,” he said.
Noting the one-billion-dollar cap on the fuel subsidy, Ramnarine said if the global prices fall and prices are below this cap, then the prices at the pump should also be adjusted downward.
He said further that the conversation about oil and gas must be expanded.
“We have as a country must draw a line in the sand at which we stop selling new internal combustion engine vehicles to the public and we phase in electric vehicles. The time is coming very soon where we have to catch up with what is happening in the developed world and this conversation around gasoline and diesel is a conversation of the past, we have to move the country towards electric vehicles and build out the infrastructure to support that transition,” he said.