A house for Brandon

Twenty-five-year-old visually-impaired Brandon Ramkissoon says his life has been turned around by the generosity of Express readers, who in the past month have come together to help build his incomplete home.
In February, Ramkissoon told the Express that he had spent the majority of his life inside the unfinished home he shared with his now-deceased father in Las Lomas.
The half-wooden structure had fallen into a state of disrepair, subject to age and harsh weather. Sheets of plywood separating his bedroom and bathroom were slowly rotting and had allowed for insects and rodents to invade the interior.
Surviving on a disability cheque from the State, Ramkisson said he was unable to purchase materials to complete his home. And navigating the space without sight, he said, had become a nightmare.
“My father died in January last year and the house was here for 26 years and I’m living alone now. For a visually-impaired person it is very hard when you are finding snakes and things in the buckets. It is very tough. The bathroom itself is a rough place because when you are bathing the ply between the bathroom and the toilet is breaking and the wood they used to frame it is rotting now,” he said in February.
“It was supposed to be a drawing room and kitchen attached to the bedroom and toilet, but due to financial circumstances we had to use ply for two rooms and on the other side. On that side snakes are coming through the wood and the woodlice have started to eat it, there are nests all throughout the house. One time the snake was sleeping in the bucket I was washing clothing in and I took it up and when I reached outside I took the jersey it was on and I shook it up and it fell out. It didn’t attack me, it went off so I was lucky,” he added.
Ramkissoon and his father had attempted to save a total of $11,000 to purchase enough materials for repairs. More recent estimates, he said, have totalled approximately $25,000, with additional costs for electrical and plumbing work.
With the passing of his father, he said, he had given up hope.
Ramkissoon’s case was taken up by the Blind Welfare Association and a GoFundMe account started in his name.
“I’ve reached a major obstacle in my life which I cannot overcome on my own. Today, I come to you seeking your kind assistance because my home is in dire need of repairs and I am unable to make the necessary renovations because of financial constraints,” wrote Ramkissoon on his GoFundMe campaign.
When the Express first highlighted his story, donations stood at $750.
In a matter of days, Ramkissoon said, he had been bombarded by calls from readers who offered support.
“When people read what you (the Express) had first put up, they were calling all the time and offering support.”
By the end of February, Ramkissoon’s donations on the GoFundMe page had grown to $14,992.
The Express had contacted Member of Parliament for the area, Foster Cummings, and the National Self Help Commission on behalf of Ramkissoon. Cummings told the Express that his office would intervene and offer support.
Later that week, Ramkissoon said he was presented with a $15,000 Self Help grant by Cummings.
“I am just really grateful to everyone who decided to help me. I really am grateful, it was such a positive experience for me. Thank you to everyone,” he said last week.
Though Ramkisson said the experience has given him hope and changed his life, construction within the last month has come to a halt as he struggles to raise funds for a number of necessary items that were not covered by donations.
A list sent to the Express included armoured cables, hose clamps, conduit PVC, octagon cans, flush plugs and covers, receptacles and switches.
While items such as cement and blocks were donated, he said, he remains in need of help with electrical, plumbing, painting and furnishing costs.
However, he remains grateful for the help received.
For those who wish to contact Ramkissoon, he can be reached at 305-4368 or via the GoFundMe page at https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/a-home-for-brandon
