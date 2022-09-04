A library for Dr Williams

FOR many years, the archives and library of Trinidad and Tobago’s first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, housed at The University of the West Indies’ Alma Jordan Library, has been a key resource for many academic papers, ­theses, lectures and books.

“Now housed in a national library, there is the opportunity for it to reach so many more, to once again teach the public, the man and woman on the street, as Eric Williams himself did on Woodford Square,” said Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, The UWI St Augustine pro-vice chancellor and campus principal.

Antoine was speaking last Tuesday at the official opening of the Eric Williams Memorial Library at the corner of Knox and Pembroke streets, Port of Spain.

The Eric Williams Memorial Collection, The UWI’s largest research collection, consists of the personal papers of Dr Williams, inclusive of his extensive personal library, as well as a museum dedicated to him.

The collection is owned and curated by Dr Williams’ daughter, Erica Williams-Connell, and managed by The UWI.

Also speaking at the event were Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Williams-Connell and Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

The UWI is expected to begin moving the collection from the St Augustine campus to the Eric Williams Memorial Library over the next few weeks.

Antoine said she was thrilled and moved to be part of the meaningful and symbolic partnership between the Government and The UWI, St Augustine.

“It is meaningful not just because of who we celebrate, but the content and substance of his life’s work—a much prized gift to the nation,” she stated at the opening.

She said with the library now at the world’s disposal, writers, researchers, students and the public will be able to utilise its resources.

“It allows for augmented services and offerings such as walking tours and events. It will promote scholarship and education at all levels, dissent even, which is critical to its academic underpinnings and the sober and unvarnished writing of history,” she stated.

Social justice and equality

Antoine noted that in 1989, Williams-Connell, who had worked for over four decades to preserve her father’s legacy, generously placed the material on deposit with The UWI.

“Mrs Connell’s vision, and ours, has always been that the collection should not simply comprise the 7,000-plus books and journals from Williams’ personal library; or the published and unpublished works, research notes, papers, policy reports, newspaper clippings, personal, political and official correspondence; or indeed the plethora of photographs and memorabilia—from love letters to his wife, to Queen Elizabeth II’s message of regret at his impending 1973 retirement from office; or even the replica of Williams’ private study,” she said.

Antoine emphasised that the collection was far more than a reposi­tory for the vast historical archive, but had, over the decades, actively engaged the local and regional community in dynamic programmes that it promoted, which rewarded excellence and attempted to bring innovative solutions to the intractable problems facing society.

She said these included history prizes; an annual Eric Williams “School Bags” essay competition in 17 Caribbean countries; an annual Eric Williams Lecture at Florida International University (19 to date); the re-publication of Williams’ books, particularly his magnum opus, Capitalism and Slavery, translated into nine languages; Williams’ final unpublished work, which is soon to be under contract with UWI Press; an Oral History Project comprising more than 130 interviews on Williams; a discography containing over 150 calypsoes mentioning Eric Williams by name, and an anti-teen pregnancy community service ­project.

“In addition, several Eric Williams conferences and symposia have been facilitated by the collection, co-sponsored by presti­gious universities, including Oxford, Harvard, the University of London, Princeton, Havana, Boston University, to name a few,” Antoine said.

She said T&T’s 60th Independence anniversary was a particularly fortuitous time for the launch of the library.

“What better way to ensure that the father of the nation’s life continues to inspire our people. The library will undoubtedly propel research and education, but I trust that it will do even more. I hope it will rekindle that spirit of enquiry, of reflection, of courage, that quest and thirst for social justice and equality, that so characterised the Eric Williams era, especially at Independence,” ­Antoine said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A library for Dr Williams

A library for Dr Williams

FOR many years, the archives and library of Trinidad and Tobago’s first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, housed at The University of the West Indies’ Alma Jordan Library, has been a key resource for many academic papers, ­theses, lectures and books.

Way beyond ordinary

Way beyond ordinary

THOSE who swim, surf, snorkel, dive and walk around Mt Irvine’s Rocky Point and Back Bay will tell you that this rugged, untamed stretch of Caribbean coastline is special, “sacred ground”, way beyond ordinary.

“Beyond Ordinary” is Tobago Tourism Agency’s (TTA) own tagline, luring would-be visitors to the sister isle, promising something much more uplifting and soul-cleansing than another large hotel on a beach.

A surfing mecca

A surfing mecca

THE powerful northern Atlantic swells begin their journey far from Mt Irvine in the icy months of winter. From November to May they surge remorselessly southwards, impacting the rocky peninsulas and sheltered bays of Caribbean coastlines.

While hurricanes, which develop from June to October in warm southern Atlantic latitudes, head west, massive swells are generated that impact both the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea simultaneously. For much of the year, the coastlines are governed by the intense forces these oceanic upheavals bring.

Booksellers: We’re not to blame for high prices

Booksellers: We’re not to blame for high prices

Parents have to understand booksellers are not the ones who determine the prices of books.

So said booksellers in Port of Spain and environs yesterday.

Frederick Street, Charlotte Street and Henry Street in Port of Spain were a beehive of back-to-school activity yesterday, as parents did their last-minute shopping.

SEEK LEGAL AID

SEEK LEGAL AID

Seek legal aid.

This was the advice lone survivor of the Paria diving tragedy and relatives of two of the four deceased divers were given when they requested funding to hire their own legal counsel to represent them and obtain independent experts in preparation for the commission of enquiry scheduled to start this Wednesday.

Recommended for you